Fossil Fuel News

MHPS to supply turbines for 5.3GW power plant project in Thailand

EBR Staff Writer Published 12 February 2018

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) has been awarded a contract for the supply of turbines and equipment for the 5,300MW natural-gas-fired power plant project near Bangkok in Thailand.

The power plant is being developed by Independent Power Development (IPD), a joint venture between Thailand's independent power producers (IPP) Gulf Energy Development Public Company and Mitsui.

Under the full-turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract, MHPS will be responsible for the supply of eight M701JAC gas turbines for the two gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power plants, each with 2,650MW capacity.

MHPS has also signed a long-term service agreement (LTSA) for the two power plants, which are scheduled to be commissioned in 2021 and 2023, respectively.

As per the contract terms, MHPS will manufacture and supply the gas and steam turbines and ancillary equipment while Mitsubishi Electric will be in charge of providing the generators.

Planned to be constructed in Chonburi and Rayong provinces, the new power plants will use natural gas as the primary fuel to generate power.

The power output from the two plants will be sold to the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) to meet the increasing power demand in the country.

Each of the GTCC plant will comprise four gas turbines, steam turbines, heat recovery steam generators and generators, among others.

MHPS said in a statement: “Going forward, MHPS will continue to focus on promoting the adoption of the latest J-Series gas turbines and GTCC plant installations as a way of contributing to the achievement of stable power, thereby supporting global economic development, efficient use of natural resources and reduction of environmental impact.”

Claimed to be one of the cleanest and most efficient methods, the MHPS gas turbine combined cycle technology can reduce approximately 70% of CO2 emissions compared to conventional coal-fired systems, the company noted.

In November 2017, Gulf Energy announced its plan to increase its stake in IPD from 51% to 70%.

Image: A MHPS’ J series gas turbine. Photo: courtesy of Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.

