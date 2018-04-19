Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Fossil Fuel News

MHPS to supply 97MW steam turbine for pulp and paper mill in Indonesia

Published 19 April 2018

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) has been awarded a contract to provide a steam turbine power generation system for a pulp and paper mill in Sumatra, Indonesia.

With an output of 97 megawatts (MW), the system will be used as an in-house power source, while steam generated from energy production will be used in the pulp and paper production processes. The new system will be delivered through Mitsubishi Corporation and is scheduled to begin operations in year end 2019.

The mill is located in Sumatra's Riau Province. As low-pressure steam will be supplied for the mill’s production processes, a back pressure turbine will be adopted; this type of turbine is simultaneously capable of supplying low-pressure steam as well as generating the power.

The power generation system will consist of the back pressure turbine, a boiler and a generator. MHPS will supply the core component such as steam turbine and generator. In addition to them, an oil unit, instrumentation control devices, etc will be supplied. MHPS will also dispatch engineering staff to support equipment installation and test operations. The steam turbine will be designed in-house at MHPS and manufactured by Qingdao Jieneng Steam Turbine Group Co., Ltd (QJST), a partner located in China. Quality control will be managed by both MHPS and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Jieneng (Qingdao) Steam Turbine Co., Ltd., a Chinese joint venture of MHPS and QJST.

Through the years MHPS has forged strong business ties with this pulp and paper mill Group, having previously delivered six sets of steam turbine power generation systems for their mills at Indonesia and China. The latest order highlights MHPS's robust track record and outstanding reputation garnered by the reliability of the systems already delivered.

 

Source: Company Press Release

