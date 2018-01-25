Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Fossil Fuel News

MHPS to upgarde Unit 1 of Hartha power station in Iraq

EBR Staff Writer Published 25 January 2018

The Iraq Ministry of Electricity (MOE) has awarded a contract to Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) to refurbish the Unit 1 of the Hartha thermal power station.

Located in the Basra Province of southern Iraq, the Hartha thermal power station is claimed to account for approximately 25% of the total power generation capacity in the province. The plant’s original equipment was developed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI).

The refurbishment of the unit comes as the facility is being operated at only 60% of its rated capacity due partial damage the plant sustained as a result of conflicts in the region, MHPS said.

Under the contract, the firm will be responsible for large-scale replacement of core components of the plant's degraded power generation facilities including gas- and oil-fired boilers and steam turbines.

MHPS will replace core equipment of the Unit 4 which includes boilers, steam turbines and generators as well as install a new distributed control system (DCS), in order to significantly enhance reliability of the power station.

The company, which will lead the consortium undertaking the construction work, will install a Distributed Control System (DCS) for the instrumentation equipment, in order to significantly enhance reliability of the power station.

Funding for the refurbishment project will be provided by Japanese Official Development Assistance (ODA) through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Mitsubishi Electric will be responsible for the generator-related work, while the Turkish engineering firm Gama Power System will undertake be responsible for installation and other work at the site.

The refurbishment work, which will help to restore the output of the unit to 200MW, is scheduled to be completed in 2020.

MHPS said that the new contract will contribute to Iraq's ongoing recovery.

