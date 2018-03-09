Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Fossil Fuel News

MHPS selected to support conversion of Magnum plant into hydrogen-powered plant

EBR Staff Writer Published 09 March 2018

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) has been awarded a contract to support the Carbon-Free Gas Power project for Nuon's 1.3GW Magnum power plant in Groningen, the Netherlands.

The Magnum gas power plant currently comprises three combined cycle gas turbines (CCGT), which are manufactured by MHPS.

Each of the CCGT, which have generation capacity of 440MW, is estimated to emit nearly 1.3 million tons of CO2 per year.

The Carbon-Free Gas Power project, which is led by Nuon/Vattenfall, Statoil and Gasunie, is aimed at converting one of the three CCGT power plants to hydrogen by 2023.

The work is expected to reduce 4 million tons of CO2 emissions annually.

For the Carbon-Free Gas Power project, MHPS plans to leverage its expertise in developing special fuels, such as synthetic fuels or blast furnace gas, for its gas turbines to assess the technical feasibility of H2 firing.

Under the contract, MHPS, together with project partners, will assess the feasibility of using hydrogen for generating electricity by Nuon/Vattenfall's Magnum power plant as the world's first innovative CCGT project.

Vattenfall Heat Netherlands business unit director Alexander van Ofwegen said: “In order to meet the targets set by the Paris Agreement, CO2 emissions from the electricity sector in the Netherlands will have to be 55% to 75% lower in 2030 than in 1990. Using hydrogen instead of natural gas could be an important contribution to achieve this.

“We are therefore glad that MHPS will be of service in providing their expertise. The company has played an important part in building the Magnum power plant and is therefore a trusted technology provider for us in this next step for Magnum.”

Statoil is responsible for converting Norwegian natural gas into hydrogen and carbon dioxide.

The carbon dioxide will be gathered and stored in underground facilities off the Norwegian coast, allowing carbon neutral production, MHPS said.

Gasunie is responsible for examining the infrastructure for transport and storage needed for the plant.

Statoil, Vattenfall/ Nuon and Gasunie have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the carbon-free gas power project in July 2017.

Image: Vattenfall’s gas power plant Magnum in the Netherlands. Photo: courtesy of Koos Boertjens /Vattenfall.

