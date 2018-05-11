Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Power Generation
Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel News

MHPS selected to renew four boilers at Cairo West Power Station in Egypt

EBR Staff Writer Published 11 May 2018

Egyptian Electricity Holding Company (EEHC) subsidiary Cairo Electricity Production Company (CEPC) has awarded a contract to Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) to renew the Cairo West natural gas and heavy fuel oil-fired thermal power plant.

Located around 16km northwest of Cairo, the CEPC-operated Cairo West power station is said to be one of the mainstay facilities providing power to Cairo where electricity demand is high.

Under the contract, MHPS will renew four existing power generation boilers, with combined generation capacity of 1,360MW. The renewal is expected to extend the boilers’ lifetime and enhancing reliability.

MHPS expects the project to contribute to a more stable energy supply in the country.

As part of the rehabilitation project, which has been was awarded to a consortium that included MHPS' Egyptian subsidiary, MHPS will manufacture the boiler components at its Kure Works.

MHPS' Egyptian subsidiary will be responsible for dispatching the engineer for support of installation and trial operation.

The four existing boilers to undergo rehabilitation include the unit 5 and unit 6, each with 330MW capacity, as well as unit 7 and unit 8 each with 350MW capacity. The boilers were manufactured and supplied by MHPS.

The renewal order follows a contract awarded to MHPS by CEPC in August 2017 to upgrade a natural gas-fired gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power station at the Cairo North facility.

The deal will see MHPS provide upgraded parts for the existing M701F gas turbines, which were originally provided for the plant by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI).

Additionally, the company will supply new parts for the spare rotors and an upgraded control system, as well as parts for the steam turbine and generators.

Image: The Cairo North power station in Egypt. Photo: courtesy of Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Fossil Fuel

Related Dates
2018> May

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Fossil Fuels
Fossil Fuel News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers

Fossil Fuel Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.