MHPS selected to renew four boilers at Cairo West Power Station in Egypt

Egyptian Electricity Holding Company (EEHC) subsidiary Cairo Electricity Production Company (CEPC) has awarded a contract to Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) to renew the Cairo West natural gas and heavy fuel oil-fired thermal power plant.

Located around 16km northwest of Cairo, the CEPC-operated Cairo West power station is said to be one of the mainstay facilities providing power to Cairo where electricity demand is high.

Under the contract, MHPS will renew four existing power generation boilers, with combined generation capacity of 1,360MW. The renewal is expected to extend the boilers’ lifetime and enhancing reliability.

MHPS expects the project to contribute to a more stable energy supply in the country.

As part of the rehabilitation project, which has been was awarded to a consortium that included MHPS' Egyptian subsidiary, MHPS will manufacture the boiler components at its Kure Works.

MHPS' Egyptian subsidiary will be responsible for dispatching the engineer for support of installation and trial operation.

The four existing boilers to undergo rehabilitation include the unit 5 and unit 6, each with 330MW capacity, as well as unit 7 and unit 8 each with 350MW capacity. The boilers were manufactured and supplied by MHPS.

The renewal order follows a contract awarded to MHPS by CEPC in August 2017 to upgrade a natural gas-fired gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power station at the Cairo North facility.

The deal will see MHPS provide upgraded parts for the existing M701F gas turbines, which were originally provided for the plant by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI).

Additionally, the company will supply new parts for the spare rotors and an upgraded control system, as well as parts for the steam turbine and generators.

Image: The Cairo North power station in Egypt. Photo: courtesy of Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.