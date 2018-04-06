Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Power Generation
Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel News

MHPS integrates PWPS IGT business into MD&A

Published 06 April 2018

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Americas (MHPS Americas) announced the integration of all operations of PW Power Systems’ (PWPS) Industrial Gas Turbine (IGT) division with Mechanical Dynamics and Analysis (MD&A).

Both businesses are widely recognized leaders in providing power generation service, parts, and repairs. This integration will be effective April 1, 2018.

MHPS Americas CEO Paul Browning said, “MHPS focuses not only on providing industry-leading service to MHPS and PWPS technology, but is also focused on the installed fleets of other OEM’s. Today’s announcement shows our determination to drive a Change in Power, providing the best and most efficient service solutions to our global customer base.”

For more than three decades, MD&A has been the resource companies sought as a trusted alternative to provide service, parts, repairs and upgrades for a variety of gas turbines, steam turbines, and generators. MD&A has built a reputation as an experienced and customer-focused source for service to its global customer base regardless of OEM equipment type. With the addition of PWPS’ leading experience in the hot gas path component and repair space, customers will now find fully integrated service capabilities available with one trusted team.

MD&A CEO John Vanderhoef said: “MD&A has been committed to providing unmatched customer service for upgrades, maintenance, and parts for more than 30 years, but the addition of PWPS’ products and people will truly make the business a holistic provider of power generation services. We’re excited to integrate our capabilities with the widely respected and proficient team at PWPS and know that this combined effort will better deliver enhanced value to our customers.”

Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Fossil Fuel

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Fossil Fuels> Coal
Fossil Fuel News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Araani - Video smoke detection for critical environments Founded in 2014, Araani is a Belgian video analytics company and the developer of SmokeCatcher. Araani’s mission is to guarantee business continuity and fire safety for companies that operate in critical and demanding environments. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers

Fossil Fuel Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.