MHPS integrates PWPS IGT business into MD&A

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Americas (MHPS Americas) announced the integration of all operations of PW Power Systems’ (PWPS) Industrial Gas Turbine (IGT) division with Mechanical Dynamics and Analysis (MD&A).

Both businesses are widely recognized leaders in providing power generation service, parts, and repairs. This integration will be effective April 1, 2018.

MHPS Americas CEO Paul Browning said, “MHPS focuses not only on providing industry-leading service to MHPS and PWPS technology, but is also focused on the installed fleets of other OEM’s. Today’s announcement shows our determination to drive a Change in Power, providing the best and most efficient service solutions to our global customer base.”

For more than three decades, MD&A has been the resource companies sought as a trusted alternative to provide service, parts, repairs and upgrades for a variety of gas turbines, steam turbines, and generators. MD&A has built a reputation as an experienced and customer-focused source for service to its global customer base regardless of OEM equipment type. With the addition of PWPS’ leading experience in the hot gas path component and repair space, customers will now find fully integrated service capabilities available with one trusted team.

MD&A CEO John Vanderhoef said: “MD&A has been committed to providing unmatched customer service for upgrades, maintenance, and parts for more than 30 years, but the addition of PWPS’ products and people will truly make the business a holistic provider of power generation services. We’re excited to integrate our capabilities with the widely respected and proficient team at PWPS and know that this combined effort will better deliver enhanced value to our customers.”

Source: Company Press Release