Fossil Fuel News

MHPS delivers two gas turbines for 880MW power plant in Indonesia

EBR Staff Writer Published 03 November 2017

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) has delivered the second M701F gas turbine for the 880MW natural-gas-fired gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) facility in Indonesia.

The power plant, known as Jawa 2 project, is being developed by Indonesia's state owned electricity company PT PLN (Persero) on Jawa Island on the premises of Tanjung Priok Power Plant in central part of Jakarta.

The Jawa-2 Combined Cycle Power Plant Project is being constructed to meet the country's growing demand for electric power. It will also help the Indonesian Government meet its aim to have a power generation capacity of 35,000 MW.

As part of the contract signed in 2016, MHPS will provide two M701F4 gas turbines, two heat recovery steam generators (HRSG), one steam turbine and the balance of plant (BOP).

For the GTCC power generation equipment, MHPS started a full turnkey contract with Mitsubishi Corporation and local construction and engineering firm Wasa Mitra Engineering in November 2016.

Mitsubishi will be responsible for the supply the generators; WASA for installation work; and the local company for civil work.

The gas turbines are scheduled to be commissioned in 2018.

In September 2016, MHPS), together with Mitsubishi and PT. Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk. (WIKA), had secured a contract for a 500MW expansion of the Muara Karang natural-gas-fired gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power plant in Indonesia. 

Image: MHPS’ gas turbine for the Jawa 2 power project in Indonesia. Photo: courtesy of Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Fossil Fuel

Related Dates
2017> November

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Fossil Fuels
Fossil Fuel News

