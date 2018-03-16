MHPS begins full-scale construction of coal gasification furnace in Fukushima, Japan

Japan’s Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) has commenced full-scale construction of a new coal gasification furnace plant in Fukushima, Japan, for Nakoso IGCC Power.

The coal gasification furnace will form the core of the 540MW integrated coal gasification combined cycle (IGCC) plant in Iwaki, Fukushima. The plant is scheduled to enter service in September 2020.

The coal gasification furnace for Nakoso IGCC Power is currently being manufactured by MHPS at its Nagasaki plant, which was commissioned in 2017, while the shipments are scheduled to start in June 2018.

Expected to be the world's most advanced coal-fired power plant upon completion, the IGCC plant will create industrial infrastructure and contribute to the revitalization of Fukushima Prefecture, MHPS said.

MHPS said in a statement: “In an IGCC system, coal is gasified in a high-temperature, high-pressure gasification furnace, and power is generated using a high-efficiency combined-cycle format integrating gas and steam turbines.

“The system is revolutionary in that power generation efficiency is significantly higher and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions lower than conventional coal-fired plants.”

In 2016, MHPS-led consortium was awarded full-turnkey contracts by Nakoso IGCC Power GK and Hirono IGCC Power GK, to build IGCC power plants in Fukushima Prefecture, Japan.

Comprising Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Environmental Solutions, the consortium was selected to construct two IGCC plants, each with 540MW capacity, in the Fukushima Prefecture.

The two power plants are planned to be commissioned in September 2020 and September 2021.

The IGCC systems generate power using a high-efficiency combined-cycle format, incorporating gas and steam turbines. They are claimed to have significantly higher power generation efficiency compared to conventional coal-fired thermal plants, and lower CO2 emissions.