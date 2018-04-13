MHPS begins construction of IGCC facilities in Fukushima, Japan

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) has commenced construction on the integrated coal gasification combined-cycle (IGCC) facility in Hirono-machi, Fukushima Prefecture.

Under the contract, awarded by Hirono IGCC Power GK, MHPS will build the 540MW power plant within the premises of the TEPCO Fuel & Power-operated 4,400MW Hirono thermal power station. It is planned to be commissioned in September 2021.

Hirono IGCC Power GK was established with capital from Mitsubishi Corporation Power, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Tokyo Electric Power Company.

MHPS said in a statement: “Construction of the Hirono IGCC plant is one of a number of IGCC-related projects underway in Fukushima aimed at developing the region's industrial infrastructure through realization of the world's most advanced thermal power plants, as a way of contributing to local revitalization.”

Manufacturing work for the coal gasification furnace has commenced for Hirono IGCC Power at MHPS’s dedicated plant in Nagasaki, Japan.

MHPS said that on-site assembly of the coal gasification furnace, which will serve as the core equipment of the new IGCC facility, is due to commence in February 2019.

The power is generated in an IGCC system using a high-efficiency combined-cycle format integrating gas and steam turbines, while coal is gasified in a high-temperature, high-pressure gasification furnace.

It is said that the power generation capacity efficiency is significantly higher through IGCC system and has lower carbon emission levels in comparison to traditional coal-fired plants.

Additionally, MHPS has started construction of IGCC facility for Nakoso IGCC Power GK in Iwaki, Fukushima. The facility is scheduled to be commissioned in September 2020.

Nakoso IGCC Power GK was established with capital from Mitsubishi Corporation Power, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Tokyo Electric Power Company, and Joban Joint Power.