Fossil Fuel News

L&T commissions 360MW Bheramara gas-fired plant in Bangladesh

EBR Staff Writer Published 10 January 2018

India-based Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has commissioned the 360MW Bheramara gas-fired plant in Bangladesh owned by North West Power Generation (NWPGCL).

The Bheramara facility is a combined cycle power (CCP) plant located in Bheramara of Kushtia District.

It has been declared by Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) subsidiary NWPGCL to have a capacity of 410MW following its performance testing. The CCP plant is now expected to cover about 5% of the total electricity demand in the country.

L&T had provided design, engineering, supply, installation services apart from commissioning of the power plant as part of an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract from Japan-based Marubeni. The contract worth $280m was awarded to L&T in May 2014.

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) provided gas turbines, steam turbine and generators for the Bheramara plant.

Funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), construction on the CCP project began in July 2014 and was partly commissioned in Open Cycle to enter into commercial operation in May 2017.

Last month, L&T had fully commissioned the 225MW Sikalbaha CCP plant owned by BPDB in Sikalbaha near Chittagong. The company’s contract for the Sikalbaha plant was around $200m.

L&T whole-time director and L&T Power CEO & managing director Shailendra Roy said: “The fact that two power plants were commissioned in quick succession in Bangladesh, one in December 2017 and the other in January 2018, speaks volumes about L&T’s scale of operations.”

For L&T, the Bheramara CCP project was executed by its Gas Based Power Projects Business Unit based in Gujarat.

Currently, L&T is engaged in executing two other gas-fired power projects in Bangladesh which include the 400MW Bibiyana III CCP and 400MW Bibiyana South CCP. Both the CCP plants are owned by BPDB.

Image: Lifting of the steam turbine at the Bheramara CCP. Photo: courtesy of NWPGCL.

