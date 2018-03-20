Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Longview Power to explore strategic alternatives for 700MW coal-fired plant

Published 20 March 2018

Longview Power, the owner and operator of a 700MW coal-fired power plant in West Virginia said that it is exploring strategic alternatives, including a possible refinancing of its existing senior secured debt.

Longview Power has engaged Houlihan Lokey, Inc. as financial advisor to assist in evaluating strategic alternatives.

Longview Power CEO Jeff Keffer said: "Longview Power, the most efficient and one of the cleanest coal-fired power plants in the United States, has performed during the past months at an industry-leading 100% capacity factor, even under the most demanding circumstances, such as during the recent 'cyclone bomb,' an extreme weather event when over 23 GW of capacity was offline in PJM."

Keffer further added: "Longview Power's recent strategic initiative to source all its coal from low-cost regional mines producing higher quality fuel has further enhanced Longview Power's stature as the region's lowest cost, most reliable coal powered energy generator.

“In light of these recent events, and Longview's performance, Longview has decided to explore strategic alternatives."

Longview Power is privately owned by institutional investors and management including KKR, its principal investor through its credit funds.

KKR has been highly supportive throughout the past few years as Longview Power has improved and enhanced its generating facility.

KKR is a leading global investor with over 41 years of experience, and $168 billion in assets under management and a strong record of performance.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, valuation, and strategic consulting.



Source: Company Press Release

