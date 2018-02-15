Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel News

Kibo Mining signs MOU with TANESCO for 300MW Mbeya coal to power project

EBR Staff Writer Published 15 February 2018

Kibo Mining has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO) to sell power generated from its 300MW Mbeya Coal to Power Project (MCPP) in the Songwe Region in Tanzania.

According to Kibo Mining, the MOU is a precursor to the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the state-owned electric utility, which is anticipated to be finalized by the end of the first quarter. The PPA will be subject to an approval from the Tanzanian Ministry of Energy.

Kibo Mining said that the PPA will help it move ahead with execution and completion of the final development phase of the MCPP, which includes construction and commissioning.

The mining company said: “The Company hopes to complete funding arrangements for the construction and commissioning of the MCPP during H2 2018, after which Kibo believes it can be in production in 36 months, i.e. first electricity into the grid.”

Kibo Mining has selected China-based SEPCO III to provide the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) part of the project.

In October 2017, Kibo Mining had secured an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) Certificate from the Tanzanian Government for both the Mbeya coal project and the 300MW Mbeya power generation project.

The MCPP project, located in the south west region of the country, will involve the development of a coal mine along with a mine-mouth power station with an objective to solve the acute energy deficiency and also to meet anticipated demand for power in the future in Tanzania.

Kibo Mining, on its website, stated that Tanzania, has less than 1,000MW of power generation out of the total 2,000MW it needs.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Fossil Fuel

Related Dates
2018> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Fossil Fuels> Coal
Fossil Fuel News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Araani - Video smoke detection for critical environments Founded in 2014, Araani is a Belgian video analytics company and the developer of SmokeCatcher. Araani’s mission is to guarantee business continuity and fire safety for companies that operate in critical and demanding environments. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers

Fossil Fuel Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.