Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel News

Inpex fires-up combined cycle power plant for $34bn Ichthys LNG Project in Australia

EBR Staff Writer Published 13 November 2017

Inpex has initiated the start-up of gas turbine generators at 490MW onshore combined cycle power plant (CCPP) near Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, which will provide power capacity for the $34bn Ichthys LNG Project.

The move marks a step ahead for Inpex-operated Ichthys LNG Project to become the world’s first LNG plant to use combined cycle technology, Inpex said.

Ichthys project managing director Louis Bon said: “Initiating the safe start-up of the gas turbine generators (GTG) illustrates the strong commitment of the onshore team to overcome challenges and achieve our targets.

“The combined cycle power plant uses gas and steam turbines together to produce up to 50 per cent more electricity from the same amount of fuel compared with a traditional simple-cycle plant.”

Power generated from the CCPP will be supplied to Ichthys Project Onshore LNG Facilities at Blaydin Point to allow LNG processing trains to cool and liquefy natural gas.

The CCPP, which will use natural gas as fuel from the Ichthys Field, features five gas and three steam turbine generators to generate electricity.

The gas turbines are designed to produce waste heat, which will be used to create steam for the nearby steam turbine system.

Bon added: “With more than 50% energy efficiency, the CCPP will provide energy efficiency well above the 30%-35% typically achieved by a standard industrial gas turbine open cycle power plant and will allow the Project to use saved fuel gas to produce more LNG.

“Importantly, greenhouse gas and other air emissions from the Ichthys LNG Project will be significantly reduced through the use of combined cycle technology.”

The Ichthys LNG Project will have peak production capacity of up to 8.9 million tons per annum (Mta) of LNG, up to 1.65 MTA of liquefied petroleum gas and 100,000 barrels of condensate a day.

Image: Ichthys LNG Project is operated by Inpex. Photo: courtesy of INPEX.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Fossil Fuel
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2017> November

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Fossil Fuels
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> LNG Terminals
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Storage
Fossil Fuel News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Araani - Video smoke detection for critical environments Founded in 2014, Araani is a Belgian video analytics company and the developer of SmokeCatcher. Araani’s mission is to guarantee business continuity and fire safety for companies that operate in critical and demanding environments. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers

Fossil Fuel Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.