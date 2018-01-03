India’s NTPC commissions Unit 2 at 4GW Kudgi supercritical thermal power plant

India's energy conglomerate NTPC has commissioned the 800MW second unit at the 4,000MW Kudgi super thermal project in Karnataka, a state in India.

Being built at Kudgi village in Bijapur District of Karnataka, the supercritical p thermal power plant project is being developed in two stages. The newly commissioned Unit 2 is part of the first phase of the project.

The first stage involves construction of three units each with 800MW capacity, while the second stage involves construction of two units with 800MW capacity each.

Power generated from the plant will be supplied to the South Indian states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

NTPC said that the Kudgi thermal project unit 1, which entered service in July 2017, had generated nearly 1,900 million units of power at a plant load factor of 63.76% as on 31 December 2017.

The third unit, which is in the advanced stage of readiness, is planned to be commissioned this year.

NTPC was quoted by Press Trust of India (PTI) as saying: "The state-of-the-art plant has super critical technology and high efficiency, thereby minimizing the emissions and protecting the environment.”

The first phase of the project involves installation of three supercritical once-through coal fired boilers and three 800MW steam turbines.

Doosan is responsible for the supply of two of the three boilers which will produce 2,550t of high-pressure steam per hour, with pressure levels and temperature reaching 271kg/cm2 and 569°C respectively.

According to estimates, the project will require 12 million tons of coal per year to generate electricity. The coal will be sourced from NTPC's Pakri Barwadih Coal Block in Jharkhand.