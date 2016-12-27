Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Power Generation
Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel News

India’s NTPC commissions first unit at 4GW Kudgi supercritical thermal power plant

EBR Staff Writer Published 27 December 2016

India's state owned power-generation company NTPC has commissioned the first 800MW unit at the 4,000MW Kudgi supercritical thermal power plant located in Bijapur District of Karnataka, a state in India.

The project is being developed in two stages with first stage comprising capacity of 3x800MW and the second stage with 2x800MW capacity.

NTPC said that the commissioning of the first unit increases its total installed capacity in the country to 48028MW.

Power generated from the plant will be supplied to the South Indian states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The first phase of the project involves installation of three supercritical once-through coal fired boilers and three 800MW steam turbines.

Doosan will be responsible for the supply of two of the three boilers which will produce 2,550t of high-pressure steam per hour, with pressure levels and temperature reaching 271kg/cm2 and 569°C respectively.

According to estimates, the project will require 12 million tons of coal per year to generate electricity. The coal will be sourced from NTPC's Pakri Barwadih Coal Block in Jharkhand.

In August last year, NTPC awarded a contract worth $4bn to a venture of Thriveni Earthmovers and Sainik Mining to start its first coal mine in the country.

The company quoted $4bn for the development and operation of the Pakri Barwadih mine in Jharkhand for over 25 years.

Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter as saying that the production from Pakri Barwadih was expected to start on 1 April 2016.

NTPC, which has more than 23,000MW capacity projects under implementation, contributes nearly 24% of country’s total power generation.

By 2032, NTPC plans to have 130GW of installed capacity.

Image: By 2032, NTPC plans to have 130GW of installed capacity. Photo: courtesy of John Kasawa/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Fossil Fuel

Related Dates
2016> December

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Fossil Fuels
Fossil Fuel News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Hamon - Cooling Systems, Process Heat Exchangers and Air Pollution Control Equipment Hamon is an international engineering and contracting company (E.P.C.), supplying equipment and services to the energy industry. We were founded in 1908 and are present in more than 25 countries. Hamon has been listed on the Euronext stock exchange of Brussels since 1997. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine - Enterprise Engineering Software Soon to be known as Hexagon Process, Power & Marine, Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine is the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers

Fossil Fuel Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2016. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.