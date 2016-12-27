India’s NTPC commissions first unit at 4GW Kudgi supercritical thermal power plant

India's state owned power-generation company NTPC has commissioned the first 800MW unit at the 4,000MW Kudgi supercritical thermal power plant located in Bijapur District of Karnataka, a state in India.

The project is being developed in two stages with first stage comprising capacity of 3x800MW and the second stage with 2x800MW capacity.

NTPC said that the commissioning of the first unit increases its total installed capacity in the country to 48028MW.

Power generated from the plant will be supplied to the South Indian states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The first phase of the project involves installation of three supercritical once-through coal fired boilers and three 800MW steam turbines.

Doosan will be responsible for the supply of two of the three boilers which will produce 2,550t of high-pressure steam per hour, with pressure levels and temperature reaching 271kg/cm2 and 569°C respectively.

According to estimates, the project will require 12 million tons of coal per year to generate electricity. The coal will be sourced from NTPC's Pakri Barwadih Coal Block in Jharkhand.

In August last year, NTPC awarded a contract worth $4bn to a venture of Thriveni Earthmovers and Sainik Mining to start its first coal mine in the country.

The company quoted $4bn for the development and operation of the Pakri Barwadih mine in Jharkhand for over 25 years.

Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter as saying that the production from Pakri Barwadih was expected to start on 1 April 2016.

NTPC, which has more than 23,000MW capacity projects under implementation, contributes nearly 24% of country’s total power generation.

By 2032, NTPC plans to have 130GW of installed capacity.

Image: By 2032, NTPC plans to have 130GW of installed capacity. Photo: courtesy of John Kasawa/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.