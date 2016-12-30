Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
India’s Bhel commissions second unit at 1.2GW thermal power plant in Telangana

EBR Staff Writer Published 30 December 2016

India’s power utility Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has successfully commissioned the second 600MW unit at the Singareni coal-based thermal power plant in the state of Telangana.

Located in Adilabad district in Telangana, the 1200MW Singareni thermal power project (TPP) has been developed by India's second largest coal mining firm Singareni Collieries Company (SCCL).

Bhel commissioned the first unit of the project in March 2016 as part of a contract signed with Singareni Collieries 2011.

The contract was awarded to supply and install the main plant package for a 1,200MW thermal power plant. The coal-based power project features two generating units each with a capacity of 600MW.

BHEL is responsible for the design, engineering, manufacture, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of steam turbines, generators and boilers, along with controls and instrumentation and auxiliaries including associated civil work.

Earlier, Telangana state utility has selected Bhel to implement around 6,000MW of thermal power projects on engineering procurement construction (EPC) basis in the region.

The company said it operates over 85% of the coal-based power stations, making a major contribution in Telangana's power sector.

Till date, Bhel has been contracted for the supply of a total 21 sets, each with 600MW capacity.

Earlier this month, Bhel commissioned the first unit of the 4x30MW Pulichintala Hydroelectric project (HEP) in Telangana.

Image: Bhel has commissioned majority of coal-based power facilities in Telangana, India. Photo: courtesy of dan/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

