India’s Bhel commissions 500MW coal-fired power unit in West Bengal

India’s state-owned firm Bharat Heavy Electricals (Bhel) has commissioned 500MW thermal unit at the Sagardighi thermal power extension project, in the Indian state of West Bengal.

This is the second 500MW unit planned for installation at the Sagardighi thermal power station (TPS) Phase II project in Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

Bhel has already commissioned the first unit of the 1,000MW project, which is owned by the West Bengal Power Development Corporation (WBPDCL), in December 2015.

As part of the contract signed earlier, BHEL is responsible for the design, engineering, manufacture, supply and erection and commissioning of steam generators, steam trurbine generators and auxiliaries, electrical equipment and switchyard.

The contract scope also include supply of controls and instrumentation (C&I), along with associated civil works.

The first phase of the project features two 300MW coal-fired units, which were commissioned earlier.

Bhel manufactured the equipment for the project at its facilities in Trichy, Ranipet, Haridwar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Bhopal plants.

The company’s Power Sector - Eastern Region was responsible for the erection and commissioning of the equipment.

The Indian firm earlier said it has been supporting power infrastructure development in the state of West Bengal, and has supplied equipment for 73% of its coal-fired energy stations.

Bhel is currently under contract to supply 3 units of 40MW each for the NTPC’s Rammam hydro electric project in West Bengal.