Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Power Generation
Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel News

Boiler blast at NTPC plant leaves 26 dead, 100 injured

EBR Staff Writer Published 02 November 2017

A boiler explosion at a 500MW unit of the 1,550MW Feroze Gandhi Unchahar Thermal Power Station owned by National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh left 26 dead and over 100 injured.

The accident happened on the afternoon of 1 November 2017 in the coal-fired power plant located in Unchahar, Raebareli district. More casualties are expected as a number of victims had reportedly sustained serious burn injuries.

NTPC said in a statement: “Rescue operations are underway in close coordination with District Administration. Injured persons are being shifted to the nearby hospitals.

“NTPC's senior management is rushing to the site to coordinate the efforts.”

An official of NTPC told Zee News that a human error cannot be ruled out in the boiler explosion.  

The boiler was of the sixth unit of the thermal power plant which was commissioned in April this year to increase the overall capacity of the Unchahar plant from 1,050MW to 1.55GW.

In November 2013, the state-run BHEL had been given the main plant package contract for INR13bn ($200m) of the 500MW unit of the power plant.

First unit of the thermal power plant, of 210MW capacity was commissioned in 1988. The following year, another 210MW unit was added as part of the first stage of the coal-fired power project.

Nearly ten years later, two units of 210MW each were added to the power plant as part of its second stage. In 2006, the power plant was further beefed up with a new 210MW unit.

The Unchahar thermal plant sources its coal from North Karanpura Coalfield located in Ranchi in Jharkhand state while the water is sourced from Sarda Sahyak Canal in Uttar Pradesh.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Fossil Fuel

Related Dates
2017> November

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Fossil Fuels> Coal
Fossil Fuel News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Araani - Video smoke detection for critical environments Founded in 2014, Araani is a Belgian video analytics company and the developer of SmokeCatcher. Araani’s mission is to guarantee business continuity and fire safety for companies that operate in critical and demanding environments. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers

Fossil Fuel Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.