Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel News

Iberdrola seeks approval to close two thermal power plants in Spain

EBR Staff Writer Published 13 November 2017

Iberdrola has revealed its intentions to shutter two Spanish coal-fired power plants with a combined capacity of 874MW as part of its mission to phase out its global thermal power generation capacity.

In this regard, the Spanish electric utility Iberdrola has submitted a permit application with the Ministry of Energy, Tourism and Digital Strategy to shut down the 358MW Lada (Asturias) and 516MW Velilla (Palencia) coal-fired power plants.

Iberdrola stated that the 170 employees of the two plants will be relocated to other facilities or will be used in the €35m decommissioning process which will carry on for four years. The process will be subject to approval of the plants’ shutdown by the Spanish Ministry of Energy.

Iberdrola says that with the closure of the two assets, it advances its commitment to cut its carbon emissions intensity by 50% in 2030 and move towards being carbon neutral in 2050.

Currently, 1.8% of Iberdrola’s 48GW of power generation is from coal-fired plants.

The company has 28.7GW of renewable power generation across the world, primarily from 15.9GW of onshore and offshore wind power and 12.8GW of hydroelectric power.

It has phased out 7.5GW of its coal-fired power capacity across the world since 2001. This includes the closure of the Cockenzie and Longannet thermal power stations in the UK in 2013 and 2016 respectively.

Both Cockenzie and Longannet have a combined capacity of 3.6GW.

The company has also decommissioned over 3.2GW of fuel-oil-fired plants in Spain between 2001 and 2012.

Iberdrola, in a statement, said: “Thanks to the progressive decarbonisation of its electricity generation mix, over the past 15 years Iberdrola has become a reference point in the global fight against climate change, having invested €90 billion in the process.

“Today, it has become a global leader in onshore wind while bringing down emissions to 70% below its European peers, representing an improvement of 75% since the year 2000.”

Image: Iberdrola has around 15.9GW of onshore and offshore wind power generation. Photo: courtesy of Iberdrola, S.A.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Fossil Fuel

Related Dates
2017> November

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Fossil Fuels> Gas
Fossil Fuel News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Araani - Video smoke detection for critical environments Founded in 2014, Araani is a Belgian video analytics company and the developer of SmokeCatcher. Araani’s mission is to guarantee business continuity and fire safety for companies that operate in critical and demanding environments. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers

Fossil Fuel Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.