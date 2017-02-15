Hongkong Electric awards contract to MHPS for gas-fired GTCC power generation equipment

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) has secured a contract from Hongkong Electric (HK Electric) to supply natural-gas-fired gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power generation system equipment.

Under the deal, MHPS will supply GTCC power generation system equipment for Lamma power station extension project, which will be developed in Hong Kong.

Lamma power station extension project is a 11th unit with an output of 350MW. The prime contractor of the project is Mitsubishi Corporation (MC).

Through MC, MHPS will provide main components for the power plant, which is expected to be operational in 2022.

MHPS also secured a supply contract for the 10th unit at the end of last year.

The company will manufacture and distribute its M701F gas turbine, steam turbine, heat recovery steam generator and air quality control system for the GTCC power generation facility. Mitsubishi Electric will provide generator for the project.

MHPS will manufacture and distribute its M701F gas turbine, steam turbine, heat recovery steam generator and air quality control system for the GTCC power generation facility.

Mitsubishi Electric will provide generator for the project.

The newly ordered GTCC power generation facilities will be developed on Lamma Island, which is located to the southwest of Hong Kong Island and next to ninth unit and 10th unit that is under construction.

HK Electric managing director Wan Chi-tin said: “MHPS has supplied power generation equipment for about 99 percent of our output base so far, and this latest order also reflects our high assessment of the excellent performance and proven track record of MHPS products."

Image: Mitsubishi to supply GTCC power generation system equipment for Lamma power station extension project. Photo: courtesy of MITSUBISHI HITACHI POWERSYSTEMS, LTD.