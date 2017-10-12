GT22 gas turbine generator installed in Oman IBRI Project

Sepco has reported that GT22 gas turbine generator has been installed in Oman IBRI Project, marking the completion of another key node of the project.

Until now, the installation of all four turbines and generators were completed in Oman IBRI project.

The project attached great importance to the gas turbine installation, advanced planning, scientific organizations, took experience of GT11, GT12, GT21, GT22 gas turbine and generator installation, constantly optimized the implementation arrangements. During the construction process, different departments united as one and worked hard. Hong Yun carried out the construction scheme with great efforts and full strength to ensure the entire construction management, safety control and quality control go well, which won the owner company's consistent high praise as well.

At present, the "management promotion" activity in IBRI Project is in full swing. Next work, Oman IBRI project ministry will continue to carry forward the "initiative, accountability, persistence" work style to promote each construction task with high efficiency, striving to single cycle power generation completed on time.

Source: Company Press Release