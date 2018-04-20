Golar Power reaches financial closing for 1.5GW combined-cycle power plant in Brazil

Golar Power has reached financial closing on the 1.5GW Porto de Sergipe I power project (Sergipe TPP) located in Sergipe, NNE of Brazil.

Golar Power is a joint venture of Golar LNG and Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners.

Under a non-recourse project financing structure, Centrais Elétricas de Sergipe (CELSE), the project company which is 50% controlled by Golar Power, will receive $1.34bn for the gas-fired combined cycle thermal power plant.

The company will use the financing to fund remaining capital expenditures of the project, which is estimated to be built with a cost of $1.74bn, including taxes and financing costs.

The project also includes a dedicated 34km 500KV high-voltage transmission line, and associated gas pipeline and mooring infrastructure required for the integrated LNG import terminal facility.

It will use using three GE 7HA.02 gas turbines with corresponding heat recovery steam generators (HRSG) and one steam turbine.

The Sergipe TPP is expected to start commercial operations from 1 January 2020.

Golar Power CEO Eduardo Antonello commented: “With the Sergipe TPP we have developed a fully flexible and highly efficient natural gas fired plant that will enable Brazil to increase its energy security while continuing to expand its development of renewable energy resources, including solar and wind."

Besides, Golar Power has signed final agreements with CELSE to charter the Golar Nanook, a fully customized new-build 170,000m3 FSRU, for 26 years.

Located in a strategic entry point to the NNE of Brazil, within 20km of the main gas distribution network, the terminal is expected to unlock future LNG distribution opportunities into Brazil.

Separately, Golar LNG has entered into a preliminary agreement with BP Mauritania Investments and BP Senegal Investments for a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa.

Golar CEO Iain Ross said: “This agreement with BP underscores the value that Golar's unique FLNG proposition brings to monetizing gas reserves to LNG at competitive prices.”

Image: The Sergipe TPP is expected to start commercial operations from 1 January 2020. Photo courtesy of alex_ugalek/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.