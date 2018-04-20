Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Power Generation
Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel News

Golar Power reaches financial closing for 1.5GW combined-cycle power plant in Brazil

EBR Staff Writer Published 20 April 2018

Golar Power has reached financial closing on the 1.5GW Porto de Sergipe I power project (Sergipe TPP) located in Sergipe, NNE of Brazil.

Golar Power is a joint venture of Golar LNG and Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners.

Under a non-recourse project financing structure, Centrais Elétricas de Sergipe (CELSE), the project company which is 50% controlled by Golar Power, will receive $1.34bn for the gas-fired combined cycle thermal power plant.

The company will use the financing to fund remaining capital expenditures of the project, which is estimated to be built with a cost of $1.74bn, including taxes and financing costs.

The project also includes a dedicated 34km 500KV high-voltage transmission line, and associated gas pipeline and mooring infrastructure required for the integrated LNG import terminal facility.

It will use using three GE 7HA.02 gas turbines with corresponding heat recovery steam generators (HRSG) and one steam turbine.

The Sergipe TPP is expected to start commercial operations from 1 January 2020.

Golar Power CEO Eduardo Antonello commented: “With the Sergipe TPP we have developed a fully flexible and highly efficient natural gas fired plant that will enable Brazil to increase its energy security while continuing to expand its development of renewable energy resources, including solar and wind."

Besides, Golar Power has signed final agreements with CELSE to charter the Golar Nanook, a fully customized new-build 170,000m3 FSRU, for 26 years.

Located in a strategic entry point to the NNE of Brazil, within 20km of the main gas distribution network, the terminal is expected to unlock future LNG distribution opportunities into Brazil.

Separately, Golar LNG has entered into a preliminary agreement with BP Mauritania Investments and BP Senegal Investments for a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa.

Golar CEO Iain Ross said: “This agreement with BP underscores the value that Golar's unique FLNG proposition brings to monetizing gas reserves to LNG at competitive prices.”

Image: The Sergipe TPP is expected to start commercial operations from 1 January 2020. Photo courtesy of alex_ugalek/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Fossil Fuel

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Fossil Fuels> Gas
Fossil Fuel News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers

Fossil Fuel Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.