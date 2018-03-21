Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Fossil Fuel News

GE wins service contract for 1.44GW Malaysian gas-fired power plant

Published 21 March 2018

GE’s Power Services business has signed a multiyear agreement (MYA) with Southern Power Generation (SPG) for its 1,440MW combined-cycle power plant in Pasir Gudang, Johor, Malaysia.

Under the terms of the 21-year agreement, GE will provide services solutions for the first two GE 9HA.02 gas turbines to be installed in the country and deploy its Predix Asset Performance Management (APM) software to help improve asset visibility, reliability and availability of SPG’s plant, contributing to long-term energy security needs in the country.

GE will utilize its Fleet360 platform of gas plant solutions. Under the terms of the agreement, GE will provide a full spectrum of digital solutions and plant improvement services, major inspections on the 9HA.02 gas turbines, along with technical advisory services.

GE Power APAC president Ramesh Singaram said: “With the largest base of installed gas turbines in Malaysia, GE has grown hand in hand with the country’s power development needs.

“We have been doing business in the country for more than 40 years and will continue to help drive improved efficiencies and business outcomes for our customers like Southern Power Generation.

“I am pleased that our combined services and digital capabilities will help support long-term maintenance and performance for the first HA-based power plant in the country, ensuring more reliable and flexible power generation for the country. We thank Southern Power Generation for their trust in GE.”

The agreement also includes GE’s Predix APM suite of digital solutions. APM improves asset visibility, reliability and availability and reduces operating and maintenance costs: data processed by the APM solution can help balance maintenance costs, improve inspection intervals and provide invaluable insights into operational risks.

Data collected from sensors throughout the facility will be monitored 24/7 at GE’s Monitoring & Diagnostics (M&D) Center in Kuala Lumpur.

The services deal follows the success of achieving the financial closure for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with SPG in October 2017, marking the growing fleet of GE’s largest gas turbine platform to a total of over 70 units of the HA-platform gas turbines ordered to date.

This plant will be jointly constructed through the collaboration with a Taiwanese EPC partner, CTCI Corporation.

It will consist of two generating blocks, each equipped with a 9HA.02 gas turbine, generator and heat recovery steam generator from GE. GE has invested almost $2 billion in the development of HA technology.

HA power plants provide a combination of high efficiency and superior operational flexibility, leading the industry in total life cycle value.

Globally, a total of more than 20 units of HA are running in the field, clocking in more than 70,000 operating hours with an average combined-cycle net efficiency of greater than 62 percent at ISO conditions.



Source: Company Press Release

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Fossil Fuel

Related Dates
2018> March

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Fossil Fuels> Gas
Fossil Fuel News

