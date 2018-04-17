Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
GE wins $300m service contract for 11 Petrobras power plants in Brazil

EBR Staff Writer Published 17 April 2018

GE’s Power Services unit has secured a contract worth over $300m to service power generation equipment in 11 power plants in Brazil owned by Petrobras.

The company will deploy its Fleet360 platform of total plant services solutions to enable Petrobras ensure reliable, long-term execution of the scheduled outages of the plants while significantly lowering their maintenance costs. 

Under the terms of the contract, GE will be responsible for carrying out inspections, repairs and other tasks relating to 20 heavy-duty gas turbines, 23 LM6000 aeroderivative gas turbines, three steam turbines and 13 generators.

GE power services business president and CEO Scott Strazik said: “It builds on our successful relationship with Petrobras, reconfirms our commitment to our transactional business and supports our focus to work with our customers to find the right mix of solutions to help meet their dynamic needs.

“In addition, sustaining gas turbine performance in these times of ever-shrinking budgets can be a difficult challenge. This project highlights how we can tailor the right services solutions to cut Petrobras’ operational and maintenance cost by up to 25 percent and provide support for the next four years.”

According to GE, the contract covers about 80% of the total installed fleet of Petrobras. Put together, the 11 power plants produce 4.3GW of electricity to meet the residential power consumption needs of 57 million Brazilians. They have been operated by Petrobras since 2001.

GE is also working on another contract in Brazil is for the supply of three of its 7HA heavy-duty gas turbines, a steam turbine, heat recovery steam generator and other equipment and technology to Centrais Elétricas de Sergipe (CELSE) for a 1.5GW combined-cycle power plant in the state of Sergipe.

Under the contract, the company will also provide operations, maintenance, repairs and digital solutions for the combined-cycle power plant.

Image: GE will service power generation equipment in 11 power plants owned by Petrobras. Photo: courtesy of General Electric.

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Fossil Fuel

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Fossil Fuels> Gas
