GE wins 26MW Jenbacher gas engines order in Russia

GE has signed a supply agreement with GreenTech Energy Company (GTE) to deliver 21 Jenbacher gas engines in Russia by the year end.

The gas engines to be supplied include 10 J320 units, 10 J420 units and one J316 unit, with a total capacity of 26MW.

To date, it is one of the largest GE contracts to supply Jenbacher engines for the Russian market.

The contract was signed during the customer technical seminar organized together with GTE on April 10 and 11 in Yekaterinburg, Russia’s Ural.

Packages branded “GreenTechPower” will be manufactured by GTE at a new facility in St. Petersburg.

Combined heat and power (CHP) units with single capacity going from 1 MW to 1.5 MW on the base of GE’s Jenbacher gas engines will be used to help increase cleaner power generation at or near the point of use in the food and beverage, glass, agriculture and chemical processes industries.

CHP provides thermal power and electrical generation in a single systems. Efficiencies with GE’s Jenbacher CHP solutions can reach 90 percent or more with CHP. That’s more than 40 percent higher than with thermal energy alone.

These systems help commercial and industrial businesses, municipalities and a wide range of energy-intensive institutions get the most out of their facilities.

GTE’s CHP packages based on GE’s Jenbacher gas engines are space effective and do not require construction of a separate building, which is accelerating the plant’s commissioning.

GTE has recently received the “Distributed Power Generation – Great Achievements” award in the category of "Best Distributed Power 5 MW and above Project” from the Distributed Power Association of Russia for GTE’s installation of a CHP plant for a greenhouse owned by UMMC-Agro in the Sverdlovsk district (Russia’s Ural Region).

With digital transformation at its core, GE’s Distributed Power business gives companies and communities around the world the ability to focus on cleaner power generation and gas compression at or near the point of use, anytime and on or off the grid.

GE offers a diverse product portfolio that includes highly efficient, fuel-flexible, industrial gas engines generating 200 kilowatts to 10 MW of power for numerous industries globally. GE’s highly efficient gas engines feature advanced fuel-flexibility capabilities that can run on multiple types of gases.

Today, more than 48,000 of GE’s gas engines have been delivered around the world, with a total power capacity of more than 64 gigawatts (GW).

About 700 gas engines are deploying 1.1 GW of power in Russia.

