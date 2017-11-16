GE to upgrade Azito combined-cycle power plant in Ivory Coast

GE’s Power Services business has signed an agreement with Azito Energie to provide hardware and digital upgrades to the Azito combined-cycle power plant located in the Yopougon district of the Ivory Coast.

Under the terms of the order, GE will upgrade the GT13E2 MXL2 gas turbines as well as provide optimization digital solutions including Predix-based Operations Optimization software to help increase power generation capacity of the facility by up to 30MW.

The firm will also provide equipment to increase efficiency and improve operations, thus reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions at the power plant.

GE’s Power Services business sub-Saharan Africa executive sales director Narendra Asnani said: “With GE’s Operations Optimization software, Azito will be able to improve productivity across its worldwide fleet with fact-based actions that align to KPIs.

“It will also enable them to tackle operational issues, meet business demand, align people and systems and reach true plant capacity while reducing cost and downtime.”

GE said it will provide solutions for the power plant to extend inspection intervals for the gas turbines and also reduce overall costs, thus improving profitability.

The GE’s software, which is planned to be installed at the facility in mid-2018, is designed to deliver enterprise data visibility across power plant.

GE’s Power Services business sub-Saharan Africa general manager Elisee Sezan said: “With the Azito power plant producing more than a third of the electricity in the Ivory Coast, these improvements will have a wide-reaching impact on the country’s energy landscape.”

As part of strategic energy objectives, Ivory Coast aims to increase efficiency of existing plants and double the installed capacity it had in 2013 by 2020.

Image: The Azito Power Plant in Ivory Coast. Photo: courtesy of General Electric.