GE to provide plant services solutions for 907MW Norte III project in Mexico

EBR Staff Writer Published 19 January 2018

GE Power Services has won a contract of over $330m from a consortium formed by Macquarie Capital and Techint to provide total plant service solutions for the 907MW Norte III combined-cycle power plant in Mexico.

Under multi-year-agreements (MYA), GE has agreed to provide  total services solutions for the power plant for a period of 25 years.

The Norte III power plant is located about 30km south of the US-Mexico border in Ciudad Juárez in Chihuahua State.

As per the terms of the agreement, GE will deploy its Fleet360 platform of total plant solutions for the power plant which runs on four GE 7F.04 gas turbines and two Toshiba steam turbines.

GE will also be deploying its Predix-based Asset Performance Management (APM) and Operations Optimization (OO) software applications for the plant. These solutions will apply advanced data analytics to foresee and minimize unplanned downtime, and boost productivity of the power plant. 

GE Power Services global operation & maintenance (O&M) business general manager Terrence Schoenborn said: “Our total power plant services solution provides greatly improved risk mitigation while offering capacity and efficiency guarantees tailored to meet Macquarie - Techint Consortium‘s needs.

“At GE, we’re committed to our customers and their outcomes. We’re sharing both the benefits and risks with Macquarie by guaranteeing the performance of the facility and sharing the impact of any unplanned maintenance.”

The Norte III plant is anticipated to meet the power consumption needs of over 500,000 houses upon its completion. About 2,000 workers are expected to be used during the peak construction phase of the project.

To help meet the growing need for electricity in the region, Mexico’s Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) commissioned the development of a combined-cycle power plant just south of Ciudad Juarez in the State of Chihuahua, Mexico, in early 2015.

Image: The GE 7FA gas turbine used in the Norte III plant. Photo: courtesy of General Electric.

