Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel News

GE to enhance performance of Engro’s six power plants across Pakistan and Nigeria

EBR Staff Writer Published 27 October 2017

Pakistan-based Engro has signed new digital agreement with GE Power to enhance performance at six power generation plants across Pakistan and Nigeria.

Under the new 10-year agreement, GE will be responsible for the implementation of the asset performance management (APM) solution, powered by Predix, at six power plants which have a combined generation capacity of 1,500MW.

The facilities include the 220MW Engro Powergen Qadirpur combined cycle power plant, Engro 660MW Thar power plant, 450MW Kolachi combined cycle power plant and two upcoming wind power generation sites in Pakistan, as well as the GEL 75MW facility in Nigeria.

GE said that its APM solution will allow Engro to boost the operational reliability of the equipment installed at the six power generation facilities.

The deal follows successful implementation of GE’s Digital Power Plant solutions at the 220MW Engro Powergen Qadirpur to improve operational reliability.

Engro senior vice-president Jahangir Piracha said: “We first adopted GE’s Digital Power Plant solutions in 2015 at the 220MW Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited Power Plant and have since then seen first-hand how the solutions can help improve site operations.

“Today’s agreement is a testament to our belief that Predix and APM can play a vital role in our continuous search to enhance the reliability and reduce the unplanned downtime of our assets.” 

The APM, powered by GE’s application development platform Predix, can be implemented on both GE and non-GE equipment.

GE said that the Predix was purpose-built to meet the scale, complexity, speed and security requirements of industry.

