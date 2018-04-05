Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Fossil Fuel News

GE to build 1GW Ostroleka C ultra-supercritical coal power plant in Poland

EBR Staff Writer Published 05 April 2018

GE Power, in consortium with Alstom Power Systems, has been selected to build a 1GW coal-fuelled power plant in Ostroleka, Poland.

Under the engineering procurement and commissioning (EPC) contract, GE-led consortium will build the Ostroleka C ultra-supercritical (USC) coal-fired power plant for Polish state-run utilities Energa and Enea.

As per the contract terms, GE Power, in addition to co-leading the consortium, will be responsible for the designing, manufacturing and delivering USC technology components including boiler and steam turbine generator, for the new power plant.

GE said in a statement: “With USC technology, the plant will perform to the highest efficiency level possible for a steam power plant in Poland with 46% efficiency, well above the global average of 33% efficiency.”

The power plant, subject to financial closure, is planned to be commissioned within 56 months after securing notice to proceed. It is expected to generate electricity required to power 300,000 Polish homes.

GE Steam Power CEO Andreas Lusch said: “This plant will combine our EPC experience with leading coal-based technology that will help Poland meet its energy needs while also meeting the latest EU standards in terms of air quality.”

Additionally, GE Power will provide advanced environmental control systems including electrostatic precipitators and wet flue gas desulfurization plant for the Ostroleka C power plant.

GE said that the high efficiency and low emissions technologies ensure the Ostroleka C plant will meet the latest European Union (EU) standards in terms of local emissions.

GE Europe CEO Peter Stracar said: “GE has the broadest portfolio of technology to help Poland use its natural resources in the most efficient way and support the energy transition in Europe.”

Separately, GE’s Power Services business has agreed to enhance performance of Candela combined-cycle power station in Puglia, Italy.

The deal signed with Edison, a unit of Electricité de France (EDF Group), calls for hardware upgrades to the existing GE 9F.03 gas turbine at the power plant in a bid to boost the plant’s output by 5% to reach 400MW and reduce gas consumption by 2%.

Image: GE will provide emissions technologies for the new Polish power plant. Photo: courtesy of alex_ugalek/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

