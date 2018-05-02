GE selected to extend operational life of gas turbines at Jebel Ali Power E Station in UAE

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has selected General Electric (GE) to extend the lifetime of the GE 9E gas turbines at E station at the Jebel Ali Power and Desalination Station.

The work is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2019 and to end in the first quarter of 2021.

“The project is in the line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to promote sustainable development in Dubai, and achieve the UAE Centennial 2071 to make the UAE the best country in the world in every aspect, and the UAE Vision 2021 to continue sustainable development while protecting the environment, and the Dubai Plan 2021 to secure a happy and sustainable future. The agreement aims to increase energy production, improve efficiency and reduce carbon emissions in the future. It supports our efforts to achieve the Dubai Carbon Abatement Strategy, as well as improving DEWA’s production efficiency, which increased by 28.86% between 2006 and 2017," said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“At DEWA, we work in accordance with the highest international standards and practices. Our strategic priorities are energy supply security and to make Dubai a role model for the efficiency and reliability of energy and water, through the development of various operations and the provision of world-class utility to enhance our customers’ happiness,” added Al Tayer.

“This agreement includes Advanced Gas Path techniques and applications for reducing nitrogen oxides (DLN1). There are three GE 9E gas turbines at E Station in the Jebel Ali Power Station. These were installed in 1989 and were the first large gas turbines to be installed at Jebel Ali. Under this agreement, the project will be implemented from 2019 to 2021. The necessary improvements will be made to extend the life cycle of the gas turbines for an additional 12 years, increase production, improve efficiency and reduce emissions from these turbines.” Nasser Lootah, Executive Vice President of Generation (Power and Water) at DEWA.

Source: Company Press Release