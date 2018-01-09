GE, Harbin Electric to provide equipment for 800MW power plant in China

GE Power has been awarded a contract by Harbin Electric (HE) to provide two 9F.05 gas turbines for the 800MW Langfang gas combined-cycle power plant project in China.

Planned to be developed by State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) in the Anci Economic Development Zone of Langfang City in Hebei Province, the Langfang power plant will be equipped to provide a steady stream of cleaner and more modernized energy.

Scheduled to be commissioned in 2019 and be connected to the Beijing-Tianjin-Tangshan grid, the Langfang power plant is expected to reach 60% efficiency in combined-cycle operation, with 99.8% reliability and 95.1% availability.

Harbin Electric, as GE Power’s business partner, will provide the steam turbines, generators and other auxiliary systems for the project, which will feature the latest cogeneration (CHP) technology.

Langfang general manager Li Mingyu said: “With the upgrade and transformation of the local economy and the coordinated development for the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, Langfang’s requirement for cleaner and more efficient energy has been increasing.

“With class leading efficiency, lower operating cost, best steam to power ratio for CHP application, high local content, execution & servicing, GE’s 9F.05 gas turbine is able to meet our requirement and sharpen our competitiveness in the power generation segment.”

GE said that the combination of 9F.05 turbine with HE’s steam turbine, 330H gas turbine generator and steam turbine generator will help in reducing costs and provide higher profitability to SPIC.

GE Gas Power Systems president and CEO Joe Mastrangelo said: “By applying our global knowledge of CHP applications and delivering our most advanced F-class gas turbines together with HE’s innovative technology, we will deliver more reliable, efficient and environmentally-friendly power generation in China than ever before.”