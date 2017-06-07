Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Power Generation
Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel News

Fuji Electric installs 125MW steam generator at Green Electron Power project in Canada

Published 07 June 2017

Fuji Electric of America (FEA) has installed a 125MW steam turbine generator at the Green Electron Power project in Ontario, Canada.

The steam turbine generator was installed at the 300MW combined cycle power plant, which is one of the 30 natural gas generating stations in the province. The plant has been developed with an aim to improve air quality, while providing reliable power to province’s grid.

At the facility, Fuji has installed its KN model turbine, which is a two-cylinder, reheat condensing unit, with a totally enclosed water to air cooled (TEWAC) generator.

Greenfield South Power has entered into a 20 year Clean Energy Supply Agreement with the Independent Electrical System Operator of Ontario and the project is part of the province’s clean energy, “off coal” plan.

As part of the “off coal” plan, the plant is expected to add to the air quality in Ontario. Major equipment at the plant includes one combustion turbine generator, one heat recovery steam generator and one steam turbine generator.

The plant will use natural gas as the sole fuel source. Cooling of the plant will be taken care of by wet mechanical draft cooling tower.

This project is part of the Canadian province to replace all of its coal-fired electricity generation with new and clean natural gas-fuelled generation. The overall thermal efficiency of the plant is also expected to be significantly higher than coal fired facilities or simple cycle combustion turbine generator facilities.

Mr. Gregory Vogt, President of Greenfield South, stated “The Fuji KN Triple Pressure Steam Turbine is a very nice package that we would be happy to recommend to other projects in North America.”

“With natural gas making up about 25% of the installed electrical generation capacity in Ontario, this project supports the province’s long-term goals,” added Mr. Lardner. “Fuji Electric is known worldwide for providing our customers with the solutions they need to achieve their objectives, and it is these strong partnerships that have contributed to our success over the past 94 years.”

Image: Fuji Electric's Steam Turbine Generator Green Electron Power Project St. Clair Township, Ontario (Oil Springs Line near Greenfield Rd). Photo: Courtesy of Fuji Electric Corp. of America.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Fossil Fuel

Related Dates
2017> June

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Fossil Fuels> Gas
Fossil Fuel News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Araani - Video smoke detection for critical environments Founded in 2014, Araani is a Belgian video analytics company and the developer of SmokeCatcher. Araani’s mission is to guarantee business continuity and fire safety for companies that operate in critical and demanding environments. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Ecodyne UET - Air-cooled heat-exchanger solutions Ecodyne UET engineers and manufactures air-cooled heat-exchangers (radiators) for the power generation industry. Our ECO-TAC range of products and services are built from the ground up to provide the lowest Total Acquisition Cost and extremely low project risk. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers

Fossil Fuel Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.