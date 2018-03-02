FPL secures regulatory approval for $888m Dania Beach power plant

Florida Power & Light (FPL) has secured the approval of the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) for its proposal to build the 1,163MW Dania Beach natural gas-fired power plant in the US state of Florida.

Named as the Dania Beach Clean Energy Center, the new FPL power plant, which will replace an existing power plant, is estimated to cost $888m.

The Florida regulator said that there is a need for a more efficient clean energy center to replace FPL’s existing power plant in Broward County.

Expected to begin operations in 2022, the new Dania Beach power plant would not be needing installation of new transmission lines, gas pipelines, substation facilities, or water supply.

According to FPL, the electricity generated from the plant will be enough to power about 250,000 homes.

PSC chairman Art Graham said: “The Dania Beach Clean Energy Center will save FPL customers from $299 to $364 million, as well as generate additional tax revenues for local governments and new jobs during the plant’s construction.

“The new plant will also reduce harmful air emissions, helping environmental quality.”

PSC revealed that its commissioners had agreed that closing down of FPL’s existing Lauderdale power plant in 2018 and reusing its infrastructure for the new Dania Beach natural gas plant is the best way forward to save money, and meet the increasing needs for electricity.

The regulator further said that the existing Lauderdale power plant, which was constructed in 1925, has been thrice upgraded or re-powered. In contrast to it, PSC said that the new Dania Beach gas plant will reduce nitrogen oxide and carbon dioxide emissions by 95% and 22%, respectively.

Additionally, there will also be a significant reduction by 1-1.69 million gallons per day in water usage for power generation at the new combined cycle power plant, said the regulator.

FPL claimed on its website that the Dania Beach Clean Energy Center would need less equipment than the existing power plant, which translates to 50% lesser steam turbines and generators, stacks and power turbines.