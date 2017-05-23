Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Florida Power & Light files petition to close 1.3GW coal-fired power plant

EBR Staff Writer Published 23 May 2017

Florida Power & Light (FPL) is seeking permission to close the 1,300MW St. Johns River Power Park (SJRPP) coal-fired power plant at the end of this year.

The company filed a petition with the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) for approval.

The SJRPP plant is jointly owned by FPL and JEA, the municipally-owned electric provider for the City of Jacksonville.

Situated in Jacksonville, the facility provided services to the customers of the two utilities and is currently one of the highest-cost generating facilities for FPL's and JEA's systems

The facility, which is being closed over economical reasons, is expected to curb around 5.6 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions per annum.

FPL is shutting down SJRPP and two other coal plants, as the third natural gas pipeline is making its way into Florida that could provide clean and affordable power.

FPL has closed the operations of Cedar Bay plant in Jacksonville at the end of 2016, while the Indiantown Co-generation plant in Martin County is expected to be closed by the end of 2019.

In addition, FPL has filed for approval to review and permit process for the FPL Dania Beach Clean Energy Center.

The 1,200MW project is expected to serve FPL customers by mid-2022, helping to save around $400m net costs for its customers.

Around eight new solar plants, totaling 600MW, are expected to be operational within a year, while 1,500MW solar power projects are expected to commence operations between 2019 and 2023.

FPL president and CEO Eric Silagy said: "While the St. Johns River Power Park has been an important part of both FPL's and JEA's power generation mix for decades, it's time to retire the plant.

“This proposal is another step forward in our ongoing strategy of making smart investments in affordable clean energy to better serve our customers now and in the future."

