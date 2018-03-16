Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel News

Fortisbc anncounes installation of micro carbon capture unit at LUSH Cosmetics' site in Canada

EBR Staff Writer Published 16 March 2018

FortisBC has announced the installation of the first CleanO2 carbon capture unit at LUSH Cosmetics' headquarters in Vancouver.

FortisBC invests in innovative technologies that assist businesses in making sustainable choices while enjoying the benefits of natural gas.

The first CleanO2 carbon capture unit was installed this week  at LUSH Cosmetics headquarters in Vancouver, with the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) in Abbotsford scheduled as the next install as part of FortisBC's carbon capture pilot program.

The pilot program uses first-in-the-world carbon capture technology that takes the extra heat and emissions released from commercial-sized boilers and furnaces and turns it into something useful. The unit captures carbon, which would otherwise be vented into the atmosphere, and turns it into sodium bicarbonate (soda ash), a versatile mineral used to make pharmaceuticals and manufacture glass as well as soap. In addition, the unit enables energy savings by taking the extra energy produced and redistributing it for heating needs around the building.

"This innovative technology helps our customers manage their energy usage and aligns with our province's goals for carbon reduction," said Jason Wolfe, director, energy solutions at FortisBC. "Our commercial customers are receiving the benefit of using natural gas and through this technology they are reducing their emissions and also being more efficient in their energy use."

The carbon capture process can allow customers to reduce up to 13 tonnes of carbon emissions per unit per year. The technology also decreases energy consumption by up to 10 per cent depending on the boiler or furnace size.

"We're a company that's passionate about environmental issues and driven by creativity, so we're excited to try something new and innovative to reduce the environmental impact of our operations. By using the carbon capture unit, we're hoping to reduce both the CO2 emissions generated by our processes and the energy consumption of our boiler," says Dawn-Marie Barreira, sustainability & energy management specialist at LUSH Cosmetics. "We're using this opportunity to teach our staff about the technology and the potential for it to have a significant impact beyond our own facilities."

FortisBC develops pilot programs to collaborate with innovative technology and companies that align with its objectives in energy conservation, while servicing customer needs.

"The University of the Fraser Valley is very excited to be involved in this ground-breaking project with our partners FortisBC and CleanO2," said Blair McFarlane, energy manager, facilities and project management at the University of the Fraser Valley. "Installing this leading edge technology will help UFV reduce our carbon footprint and aligns perfectly with one of our core values – leading environmentally sustainable growth in the Fraser Valley."

Other organizations signed on to the carbon capture pilot program include Cadillac Fairview Richmond Centre and the Blue Horizon Hotel.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Fossil Fuel

Related Dates
2018> March

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Fossil Fuels
Fossil Fuel News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Araani - Video smoke detection for critical environments Founded in 2014, Araani is a Belgian video analytics company and the developer of SmokeCatcher. Araani’s mission is to guarantee business continuity and fire safety for companies that operate in critical and demanding environments. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers

Fossil Fuel Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.