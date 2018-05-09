Florida PSC approves development of two natural gas power plants in US

The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) has approved the development of the two new natural gas plants in Putnam and Pasco Counties.

The commission has given its approval for a 1,122MW plant in Putnam County proposed by Seminole Electric Cooperative and a 573MW power plant in Pasco County proposed by Seminole Electric and Shady Hills Energy Center.

According to the commission, the two new natural gas plants are required to meet future power demands for electric cooperative customers throughout Florida. The projects, in total, are expected to save $363m for customers.

The 1,122MW natural gas facility to be built in Putnam County is scheduled to enter service in December 2022, while the 573MW natural gas facility in Pasco County will be commissioned in December 2021.

Power generated by 573MW facility will be purchased by Seminole, which provides wholesale power to its nine member distribution electric cooperatives throughout the state.

The two projects are planned to be built on current sites in order to save money by using existing transmission and water resource infrastructure.

PSC chairman Art Graham said: “Seminole demonstrated that additional power generation will be needed to ensure reliable service, and the plan approved today to fill that need is the most cost effective alternative for customers.

“We also commend Seminole’s member utilities for using renewable resources and conservation programs to benefit customers.”

The 1,122MW power plant proposed by Seminole Electric is a part of the company’s long-term plan to diversify energy sources in a bid to continue providing safe, affordable, reliable power to its customers.

In September last year, the company said that it expects the construction of the new gas-fired generating plant would need on average 200 workers per month in Putnam County over approximately 33 months.

Florida-based Seminole serves 1.6 million individuals and businesses in 42 Florida counties.