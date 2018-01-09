Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel News

FERC turns down Trump administration's plan to bail out coal, nuclear plants

EBR Staff Writer Published 09 January 2018

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has rejected the US government's plan to boost coal-fired and nuclear power generation, in what is seen as a setback to President Donald Trump’s efforts to revive the struggling coal industry.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has rejected the US government’s plan to boost coal-fired and nuclear power generation, in what is seen as a setback to President Donald Trump’s efforts to revive the struggling coal industry.

The energy regulator decided not to go along the lines of a directive issued by the US Energy Secretary Rick Perry in late September to help save aging coal and nuclear power plants from going bankrupt by providing them with subsidiaries.

Perry had asked the regulator to consider rewarding the plants for their contribution towards the power grid’s resilience.

FERC, in its decision, said that there was no proof that any retirements of coal-fired power plants, whether in the past or planned, have any danger on the reliability of the country’s power grid.

However, the five-member commission said that it will look into the resilience aspect of the grid and requested details inside 60 days from regional transmission organizations and independent system operators that monitor the grid.

FERC said that it expects to review the information provided from them promptly before deciding on whether there is any need to take additional action on resilience of the power grid.

The Energy Secretary’s request to the regulator came after he turned down a request from the coal industry to issue an emergency order to protect coal plants that are being impacted severely by environmental rules and market stresses.

Perry said: “As intended, my proposal initiated a national debate on the resiliency of our electric system.

“What is not debatable is that a diverse fuel supply, especially with on site fuel capability, plays an essential role in providing Americans with reliable, resilient and affordable electricity, particularly in times of weather-related stress like we are seeing now.”

The Energy Secretary’s proposal was unanimously rejected by all the five members of the FERC panel.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Fossil Fuel

Related Dates
2018> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Fossil Fuels> Coal
Fossil Fuel News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Araani - Video smoke detection for critical environments Founded in 2014, Araani is a Belgian video analytics company and the developer of SmokeCatcher. Araani’s mission is to guarantee business continuity and fire safety for companies that operate in critical and demanding environments. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers

Fossil Fuel Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.