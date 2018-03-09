Entergy secures approval to build 128MW gas power plant in New Orleans

Entergy New Orleans has secured an approval for the construction of its proposed 128MW gas-fired power plant in New Orleans in the US state of Louisiana from the New Orleans City Council.

Dubbed as New Orleans Power Station, the new power plant will feature seven natural gas-fired reciprocating engines. It will be built with an investment of around $210m and is slated to enter into operations by January 2020.

The new gas power plant will replace the existing Michoud power plant, which was deactivated by Entergy in June 2016 after more than 50 years of operation.

Entergy New Orleans president and CEO Charles Rice said: “Two years ago, the council charged us with finding a solution to provide reliable, safe and affordable power generation following the deactivation of the former Michoud units.

"We appreciate the council members and advisors looking at all of the facts before making a decision, and are glad they came to a reasonable conclusion regarding the need for this unit."

With the construction approval in place, Entergy expects to give a full notice to the engineering, procurement and construction contractor this month to move ahead with the project.

According to Entergy, the reciprocating engines of the new gas power plant will give it the ability to hit full power within minutes while providing a dependable source of peaking and reserve capacity.

The reciprocating engines will also help in grid stability and storm restoration by providing a local source of power generation. The New Orleans Power Station will use minimal groundwater and also enable the inclusion of renewable resources, said Entergy.

Rice said: "The city needs local, reliable power generation that is affordable for all of our customers, and this facility will provide just that.

"There has been quite a bit of misinformation circulated over the last 18 months by opponents to the plant. However, as demonstrated by independent, third-party experts who testified during the council's December evidentiary hearing, the unit is sound from economic, safety and environmental perspectives."

Image: Rendering of the New Orleans Power Station. Photo: courtesy of Entergy Corporation.