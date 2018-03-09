Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel News

Entergy secures approval to build 128MW gas power plant in New Orleans

EBR Staff Writer Published 09 March 2018

Entergy New Orleans has secured an approval for the construction of its proposed 128MW gas-fired power plant in New Orleans in the US state of Louisiana from the New Orleans City Council.

Dubbed as New Orleans Power Station, the new power plant will feature seven natural gas-fired reciprocating engines. It will be built with an investment of around $210m and is slated to enter into operations by January 2020.

The new gas power plant will replace the existing Michoud power plant, which was deactivated by Entergy in June 2016 after more than 50 years of operation.

Entergy New Orleans president and CEO Charles Rice said: “Two years ago, the council charged us with finding a solution to provide reliable, safe and affordable power generation following the deactivation of the former Michoud units.

"We appreciate the council members and advisors looking at all of the facts before making a decision, and are glad they came to a reasonable conclusion regarding the need for this unit."

With the construction approval in place, Entergy expects to give a full notice to the engineering, procurement and construction contractor this month to move ahead with the project.

According to Entergy, the reciprocating engines of the new gas power plant will give it the ability to hit full power within minutes while providing a dependable source of peaking and reserve capacity.

The reciprocating engines will also help in grid stability and storm restoration by providing a local source of power generation. The New Orleans Power Station will use minimal groundwater and also enable the inclusion of renewable resources, said Entergy.

Rice said: "The city needs local, reliable power generation that is affordable for all of our customers, and this facility will provide just that.

"There has been quite a bit of misinformation circulated over the last 18 months by opponents to the plant. However, as demonstrated by independent, third-party experts who testified during the council's December evidentiary hearing, the unit is sound from economic, safety and environmental perspectives."

Image: Rendering of the New Orleans Power Station. Photo: courtesy of Entergy Corporation.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Fossil Fuel

Related Dates
2018> March

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Fossil Fuels> Gas
Fossil Fuel News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Araani - Video smoke detection for critical environments Founded in 2014, Araani is a Belgian video analytics company and the developer of SmokeCatcher. Araani’s mission is to guarantee business continuity and fire safety for companies that operate in critical and demanding environments. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers

Fossil Fuel Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.