Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Power Generation
Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel News

ENMP to construct 600MW combined-cycle power plant in Indonesia

Published 14 August 2017

PT Energi Nusantara Merah Putih (ENMP) has announced plans to develop a 600MW combined-cycle power plant in Bantaeng Industrial Estate (KIBA), South Sulawesi, Indonesia.

A heads of agreement (HoA) to build the plant has been signed by ENMP jointly with the industrial tenants of the KIBA.

For the project, ENMP has partnered with Philippines-based, Atlantic, Gulf and Pacific Company (AG&P), that specializes in bringing liquefied natural gas (LNG) to markets.

AG&P will build a LNG receiving terminal, which is part of the power plant construction.

The LNG terminal and power plant are estimated to see a total investment of $980m.

The project, which is currently in the engineering phase, is expected to reach financial close within next 12 months.

ENMP president director Westana Wiraatmadja said: “The integration of this project will allow the KIBA supporting industries to accomplish the construction of the LNG receiving terminal immediately.

“This is a crucial part of the 600MW power plant itself, which will start operations by mid-2021.”

Under the contract, AG&P will responsible for the design, engineering, construction and operation of the LNG receiving terminals at KIBA.

The company will construct the modular components of the terminal at its manufacturing facilities in Batangas, South of Manila, Philippines.

AG&P CFO & commercial head Abhilesh Gupta said: “AG&P is thrilled to support this nationally important project in Bantaeng.

“We look forward in short order to LNG being available for the power plant and to industry and consumers throughout Southern Sulawesi and nearby regions. AG&P will work hard to achieve this goal.”

ENMP along with its subsidiaries PT Pasifik Agra Energi and PT Power Merah Putih provide prime energy to the KIBA.

Besides, ENMP and its partners aim to develop Bantaeng as the center of LNG distribution for the central and eastern Indonesia region.

Image: AG&P to build and operate the landmark LNG receiving terminal in South Sulawesi. Photo courtesy of Business Wire.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Fossil Fuel

Related Dates
2017> August

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Fossil Fuels> Gas
Fossil Fuel News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Araani - Video smoke detection for critical environments Founded in 2014, Araani is a Belgian video analytics company and the developer of SmokeCatcher. Araani’s mission is to guarantee business continuity and fire safety for companies that operate in critical and demanding environments. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Brown McFarlane Ltd - High Grade Carbon Stainless and Duplex Steels Brown McFarlane has a long history in steel supply and develops industry leading prefabrication and cutting processes, serving many of the world's leading companies to strict quality standards. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers

Fossil Fuel Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.