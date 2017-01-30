Engie wins EPC contract for $1.2bn Fadhili power project in Saudi Arabia

French electric utility Engie, in partnership with Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, has received engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the $1.2bn Fadhili independent power project (IPP) in Saudi Arabia.

Planned to be built about 50km northwest of Jubail Industrial City in the east of Saudi Arabia, the 1,507MW Fadhili combined cycled gas power plant will be one of the most efficient cogeneration plant in the country.

The greenfield project is expected to produce 1,447 tons per hour of steam and 768.8 tons per hour of feed water.

Electricity produced from the facility will be sold to Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) under 20-year purchase agreement.

Additionally, Saudi Aramco will purchase steam and feed water generated by the facility under a separate 20-year agreement.

Engie CEO Isabelle Kocher said: “The Fadhili project is in line with our strategy that aims at concentrating on low CO2 activities via renewable energies and gas for power generation.”

Engie owns 40% stake in the project while SEC and Saudi Aramco Power Holding Company will each own 30% interest.

Siemens will be responsible for the supply of gas turbines for the project, which is scheduled to be commissioned by the end of 2019.

The Siemens’ technology is expected to ensure that the power plant meets the stringent emission requirements.

In Saudi Arabia, Engie currently has 6GW of gross installed power capacity and 666,000 cubic meters of gross desalination water production capacity.