Energa and Enea invite bids to develop Ostroleka C power project in Poland

Polish electric power producer and distributor Energa has announced tender procedure with power company Enea for the development of 1,000MWe coal-fired thermal power plant in the European country.

The investment is expected to have a positive impact on the Polish energy security and will help boost the process of modernising the Polish power sector using Polish coal as fuel.

Poland Energy Minister Krzysztof Tchórzewski said: “We are modernising power plants and new efficient units are our priority.

“The tender announcement published today is for contractors in Europe. I am deeply satisfied that Poland will be able to develop based on energy from modern coal sources, such as the new unit in Ostroleka.”

The subject of the procurement is the development of the turnkey condensing power unit with 45% net efficiency, operating on steam supercritical parameters.

Prior to the final commissioning, the contractor for the project will have to design as well as obtain required decisions on the building permit, prepare the site, carry out construction works and obtain the decision on the occupancy permit.

Companies, which are interested in the realisation of the investment, can submit motions for being admitted to participate in the tender until 20 February 2017.

The selected companies will then have three months to submit preliminary offers which will later be evaluated as a result of a competitive dialogue.

Energa president Dariusz Kasków said: “Today, we are commencing the procedure for selecting the contractor for the most modern conventional unit in Poland which is to operate systemically and minimally affect the environment.

“We defrosted the project in May this year and have performed numerous analyses and found partners.”

Based on the investment contract concluded on 8 December this year, the investment will be implemented by Energa in collaboration with Enea.

According to the estimations made by the two companies, the construction of the Ostroleka C Power Plant is expected to start in 2018 and end in 2023.

The commercial operation of the coal-fired thermal power plant is expected to commence in 2024.

Image: Ostroleka C Power Plant’s commercial operations are expected to start in 2024. Photo courtesy of Enea SA.