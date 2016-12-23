Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Power Generation
Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel News

Energa and Enea invite bids to develop Ostroleka C power project in Poland

Published 23 December 2016

Polish electric power producer and distributor Energa has announced tender procedure with power company Enea for the development of 1,000MWe coal-fired thermal power plant in the European country.

The investment is expected to have a positive impact on the Polish energy security and will help boost the process of modernising the Polish power sector using Polish coal as fuel.

Poland Energy Minister Krzysztof Tchórzewski said: “We are modernising power plants and new efficient units are our priority.

“The tender announcement published today is for contractors in Europe. I am deeply satisfied that Poland will be able to develop based on energy from modern coal sources, such as the new unit in Ostroleka.”

The subject of the procurement is the development of the turnkey condensing power unit with 45% net efficiency, operating on steam supercritical parameters.

Prior to the final commissioning, the contractor for the project will have to design as well as obtain required decisions on the building permit, prepare the site, carry out construction works and obtain the decision on the occupancy permit.

Companies, which are interested in the realisation of the investment, can submit motions for being admitted to participate in the tender until 20 February 2017.

The selected companies will then have three months to submit preliminary offers which will later be evaluated as a result of a competitive dialogue.

Energa president Dariusz Kasków said: “Today, we are commencing the procedure for selecting the contractor for the most modern conventional unit in Poland which is to operate systemically and minimally affect the environment.

“We defrosted the project in May this year and have performed numerous analyses and found partners.”

Based on the investment contract concluded on 8 December this year, the investment will be implemented by Energa in collaboration with Enea.

According to the estimations made by the two companies, the construction of the Ostroleka C Power Plant is expected to start in 2018 and end in 2023.

The commercial operation of the coal-fired thermal power plant is expected to commence in 2024.

Image: Ostroleka C Power Plant’s commercial operations are expected to start in 2024. Photo courtesy of Enea SA.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Fossil Fuel

Related Dates
2016> December

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Fossil Fuels> Coal
Fossil Fuel News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Hamon - Cooling Systems, Process Heat Exchangers and Air Pollution Control Equipment Hamon is an international engineering and contracting company (E.P.C.), supplying equipment and services to the energy industry. We were founded in 1908 and are present in more than 25 countries. Hamon has been listed on the Euronext stock exchange of Brussels since 1997. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine - Enterprise Engineering Software Soon to be known as Hexagon Process, Power & Marine, Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine is the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers

Fossil Fuel Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2016. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.