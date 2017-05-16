Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Power Generation
Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel News

EC conditionally approves aid for Landivisiau gas-fired power plant in France

EBR Staff Writer Published 16 May 2017

The European Commission (EC) has approved France’s plan to provide state aid for the 400MW Landivisiau gas-fired power plant in Brittany.

The combined-cycle plant is being constructed in Landivisiau by Compagnie Electrique de Bretagne (CEB), a consortium of Direct Energie and Siemens.

The EC has laid a condition that the power plant should not sell its electricity output through long-term contracts to any entity having a share of over 40% of the electricity-generation capacity market in France.

According to the EC, the conditional approval is to address power supply security concerns in the French province and is both proportionate and necessary.

EC Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: "The construction of the Landivisiau power plant in Brittany will help making sure that there are no electricity blackouts in Brittany.

“At the same time competition on the electricity market is preserved. The Commission has worked closely with France to ensure that support for the construction of the power plant is in line with EU state aid rules.”

CEB had won a tender to construct the gas-fired power plant in 2012.

The tender to ensure that the concerns over the security of electricity supply in Brittany are addressed, offers a subsidy of €94,000 per megawatt per year for a 20-year period. In return, the tender seeks a commitment from the operators of the power plant to ensure electricity generation when needed by the electric network operator.

The EC said that its thorough investigation came to the conclusion that the measure is in accordance with the EU state aid rules, especially with its 2014 Guidelines for Energy and Environmental Protection.

In a separate development, the EC has ruled that the Portuguese government’s extension of hydro power concessions to Electricidade de Portugal (EDP) does not involve state aid and was in accordance with market conditions.

Image: Column of flags at the European Commission in Brussels. Image: Corentin Béchade/Commons.wikimedia.org.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Fossil Fuel

Related Dates
2017> May

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Fossil Fuels> Gas
Fossil Fuel News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers L3 MAPPS - High Fidelity Power Plant Simulators When you are looking for increased reliability in your power plant's performance, you can count on L3 MAPPS' simulation experience to get you there. Our dedication to true-to-life power plant simulators ensures that your personnel have the knowledge required to safely and efficiently operate your power plant. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Russwurm Ventilatoren (ruwu®) ― Industrial Fans and Portable Fans RUSSWURM VENTILATOREN GMBH is a successful German developer and audited manufacturer providing special constructions of small mobile and large industrial fans with the advantages of an SME. Flexible, efficient, powerful. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Araani - Video smoke detection for critical environments Founded in 2014, Araani is a Belgian video analytics company and the developer of SmokeCatcher. Araani’s mission is to guarantee business continuity and fire safety for companies that operate in critical and demanding environments. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers

Fossil Fuel Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.