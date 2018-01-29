Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Fossil Fuel News

E-J Electric wins design-assist contract for 680MW gas-fired plant in New York

Published 29 January 2018

E-J Electric Installation has secured a contract from Skanska, Burns & McDonnell and ECCO III to deliver design-assist services for the installation of the new 680MW CPV Valley Energy Center in Middletown, New York.

CPV Valley

The CPV Valley Energy Center is a 680MW natural gas-fueled combined cycle electric generation facility in upstate New York. The facility was environmentally conscientiously designed and features highly-efficient turbine technology in a "combined-cycle" configuration utilizing clean and natural gas. The Energy Center will power enough electricity to power more than 650,000 homes, improving New York's environmental profile and reducing the region's dependency on older and less efficient generators.

Services Provided by E-J Electric

The scope of services includes the installation of an underground duct bank, grounding, above ground cable tray, isophase bus duct, modular power control building and MV cables and terminations. The environmentally-responsible design of the facility enables it to be one of the cleanest conventional electric generating projects in the world.

E-J Electric's Reputation of Excellence

The E-J Electric team was awarded this contract due to their efficiency in completing a previous project for the client with a tight schedule and unflinching deadline. The team maintains an eminent project portfolio of large-scale power plants in which they have met all project needs, often under budget and ahead of schedule.



Source: Company Press Release

