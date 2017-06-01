Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Power Generation
Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel News

Duro Felguera wins DEWA contract for Dubai gas-fired plant

EBR Staff Writer Published 01 June 2017

Spain-based Duro Felguera has secured a contract worth AED798m ($217m) from Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) for the third phase of the 948MW K-Station at Jebel Ali power station.

In the third phase development, the K-Station natural-gas fired plant's capacity will be increased by 590MW to reach 1.54GW.

Under the scope of the contract, Duro Felguera will be responsible for the supply and installation, testing and launch of two F-type gas turbines from Siemens.

The turbines which have a combined capacity of 590MW at 50°c are expected to become operational by the second quarter of 2019.

A part of the Jebel Ali power and water desalination station, the K-Station is an important plant in Dubai providing reliable, efficient and high-quality electricity and water services to the city, stated DEWA.

The gas-fired power plant is remotely operated and is fully-automated. According to DEWA, it comprises state-of-the-art technologies and control systems along with latest operating technologies to keep emissions at minimum levels.

DEWA MD & CEO HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said: ““We are working to achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy2050, to employ an environmentally-friendly energy mix based on the following ratios: 25% solar energy, 7% nuclear power, 7% clean coal, and 61% gas by 2030, with a gradual increase in the use of clean energy in the mix so that it reaches 75% by 2050, making Dubai the city with the smallest carbon footprint in the world.”

Following the completion of the third phase at the K-Station which is expected to be in 2019, DEWA’s total installed capacity would reach nearly 12GW.

Image: DEWA’s K-Station natural gas-fired plant in Dubai. Photo: courtesy of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Fossil Fuel

Related Dates
2017> June

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Fossil Fuels> Gas
Fossil Fuel News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Ecodyne UET - Air-cooled heat-exchanger solutions Ecodyne UET engineers and manufactures air-cooled heat-exchangers (radiators) for the power generation industry. Our ECO-TAC range of products and services are built from the ground up to provide the lowest Total Acquisition Cost and extremely low project risk. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Araani - Video smoke detection for critical environments Founded in 2014, Araani is a Belgian video analytics company and the developer of SmokeCatcher. Araani’s mission is to guarantee business continuity and fire safety for companies that operate in critical and demanding environments. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers

Fossil Fuel Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.