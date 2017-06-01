Duro Felguera wins DEWA contract for Dubai gas-fired plant

Spain-based Duro Felguera has secured a contract worth AED798m ($217m) from Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) for the third phase of the 948MW K-Station at Jebel Ali power station.

In the third phase development, the K-Station natural-gas fired plant's capacity will be increased by 590MW to reach 1.54GW.

Under the scope of the contract, Duro Felguera will be responsible for the supply and installation, testing and launch of two F-type gas turbines from Siemens.

The turbines which have a combined capacity of 590MW at 50°c are expected to become operational by the second quarter of 2019.

A part of the Jebel Ali power and water desalination station, the K-Station is an important plant in Dubai providing reliable, efficient and high-quality electricity and water services to the city, stated DEWA.

The gas-fired power plant is remotely operated and is fully-automated. According to DEWA, it comprises state-of-the-art technologies and control systems along with latest operating technologies to keep emissions at minimum levels.

DEWA MD & CEO HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said: ““We are working to achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy2050, to employ an environmentally-friendly energy mix based on the following ratios: 25% solar energy, 7% nuclear power, 7% clean coal, and 61% gas by 2030, with a gradual increase in the use of clean energy in the mix so that it reaches 75% by 2050, making Dubai the city with the smallest carbon footprint in the world.”

Following the completion of the third phase at the K-Station which is expected to be in 2019, DEWA’s total installed capacity would reach nearly 12GW.

Image: DEWA’s K-Station natural gas-fired plant in Dubai. Photo: courtesy of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority.