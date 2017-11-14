Doosan to proceed with Muara Tawar power plant conversion project in Indonesia

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction has received a notice to proceed (NTP) from the Indonesia’s PT. Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) for the Muara Tawar Power Plant upgrade project in Indonesia.

In March 2017, a consortium of Doosan and Indonesian state-owned construction company PT Hutama Karya has secured a KRW470bn ($419m) contract from state-owned electric power corporation PLN for expanding the capacity and converting the 1,150MW gas-fueled generator to a 1,800MW combined cycle power plant.

The scope of work involves installation of eight heat recovery steam generators (HRSGs) and three steam turbines at the facility, which is situated 40km east of Jakarta.

PLN, the owner of the project, had recently completed the project financing arrangement following which it has issued NTP for the project construction.

The Muara Tawar Power Plant Extension Project is expected to help meet increasing power demand in the country.

Indonesian Government has set a goal to have 35GW of installed generation capacity in the country by 2019. The country is said to hold rich natural resources.

Doosan Heavy expects to receive a down payment for the expansion project by the end of this year.

Separately, Doosan Heavy is under contract to convert the Grati Power Plant into a combined cycle thermal power plant.

Recently, Doosan Heavy Industries has developed a solar energy and storage hybrid power plant on the rooftop of its Changwon head office.

The facility integrates a 300kW solar generation system with a 1MWh energy storage system (ESS).