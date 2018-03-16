Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel News

Doosan Heavy’s $940m contract to construct power plant in Philippines terminated

EBR Staff Writer Published 16 March 2018

Redondo Peninsular Energy has terminated a $940m contract awarded to South Korea’s Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction in 2016 for the contraction of a coal-fired power plant in the Philippines.

In 2016, Doosan Heavy was awarded that the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract to build Subic Redondo thermal power in region about some 130km northwest of Manila.

However, in a regulatory fining, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction said that the EPC contract for the coal-fired power plant is no longer effective and that the contract is officially terminated.

An unnamed official from Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction told Pulse that the Philippines’ Energy Regulatory Commission has delayed energy tariffs approval for the project.

As a result, Redondo Peninsular Energy failed to issue a notice to proceed with the project until the effective date of 31 December 2017 for the agreement, reported Yonhap News Agency.

Under the terms of the contract, Doosan was responsible for execution of the entire project, including the design, production, installation and operation of the plant’s equipment and facilities.

Featuring coal-fired power units, the power plant was scheduled to be commissioned by the end of 2020. The project will feature advanced 300MW-class Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) boiler technology.

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction EPC BG CEO Huntak Kim earlier said: “Since the project involves introducing the first set of 300MW CFB boilers in the Philippines, the client has conducted a thorough review of the contractors, and even visited an overseas power plant constructed by Doosan.”

In 2016, Doosan said that the Philippines government aims to have 15GW of installed power generation capacity by 2030, with CFB power plants accounting for 30% to 40%.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Fossil Fuel

Related Dates
2018> March

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Fossil Fuels
Fossil Fuel News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Araani - Video smoke detection for critical environments Founded in 2014, Araani is a Belgian video analytics company and the developer of SmokeCatcher. Araani’s mission is to guarantee business continuity and fire safety for companies that operate in critical and demanding environments. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers

Fossil Fuel Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.