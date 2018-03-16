Doosan Heavy’s $940m contract to construct power plant in Philippines terminated

Redondo Peninsular Energy has terminated a $940m contract awarded to South Korea’s Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction in 2016 for the contraction of a coal-fired power plant in the Philippines.

In 2016, Doosan Heavy was awarded that the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract to build Subic Redondo thermal power in region about some 130km northwest of Manila.

However, in a regulatory fining, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction said that the EPC contract for the coal-fired power plant is no longer effective and that the contract is officially terminated.

An unnamed official from Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction told Pulse that the Philippines’ Energy Regulatory Commission has delayed energy tariffs approval for the project.

As a result, Redondo Peninsular Energy failed to issue a notice to proceed with the project until the effective date of 31 December 2017 for the agreement, reported Yonhap News Agency.

Under the terms of the contract, Doosan was responsible for execution of the entire project, including the design, production, installation and operation of the plant’s equipment and facilities.

Featuring coal-fired power units, the power plant was scheduled to be commissioned by the end of 2020. The project will feature advanced 300MW-class Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) boiler technology.

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction EPC BG CEO Huntak Kim earlier said: “Since the project involves introducing the first set of 300MW CFB boilers in the Philippines, the client has conducted a thorough review of the contractors, and even visited an overseas power plant constructed by Doosan.”

In 2016, Doosan said that the Philippines government aims to have 15GW of installed power generation capacity by 2030, with CFB power plants accounting for 30% to 40%.