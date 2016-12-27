Doosan Heavy wins $2.3bn contract to build coal-fired power plants in India

Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction has been awarded a $2.3bn contract to build 2,640MW of coal-fired power plants in India.

The contract was awarded by the Indian State Government of Uttar Pradesh to Doosan Power Systems India (DPSI) for the construction of build two thermoelectric power plants in the region.

Under the contract, Doosan will build two power generators, each with 660MW capacity, at the Obra-C coal-fired electrical power plant in Sonebhadra.

The firm will also build another two generators, each with 660MW capacity, at the Jawaharpur coal-fired electrical power plant in Etah.

Doosan Heavy Engineering, Procurement and Construction division chief Kim Heon-tak was reported by Korea Times as saying: "Doosan Heavy has put its utmost efforts into making inroads into India's power market. The two power plants will help satisfy the region's electricity demands.

"The deal will mark a foothold for our future operation in India. The country is expected to consume a total of 18GW of electricity a year by 2020."

Doosan expects to complete work at the Obra-C and Jawaharpur sites by October 2020 and February 2021 respectively.

The contract scope includes building power generators at the both sites as well as providing package solution, engineering, procurement and construction, in the operation.

Kim Heon-tak was reported by The Korea Herald as saying: “The active localization strategies were effective as they focused on the Indian market’s growth potential and the provincial government which suffered unstable power supply.”