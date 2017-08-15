Department of Energy invests $4.8m in projects to advance carbon capture projects

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Fossil Energy (FE) has selected an additional five projects to receive $4.8 million to investigate novel uses of carbon dioxide (CO2) captured from coal-fired power plants.

Each project will contribute a non-federal cost share of at least 20 percent, bringing the total award value of the projects to more than $6.1 million. The five new projects join seven others previously selected under funding opportunity announcement (FOA) DE-FOA-0001622, Applications for Technologies Directed at Utilizing Carbon Dioxide from Coal Fired Power Plants.

CO2 is a commodity chemical used in many commercial applications, such as enhanced oil recovery and production of chemicals, fuels, and other products. All 12 projects selected under this FOA directly support FE’s Carbon Storage program’s Carbon Use and Reuse research and development portfolio. Projects in this portfolio develop and test novel approaches to convert CO2captured from coal-fired power plants into useable products.

The five projects fall under three technical areas of interest:

Area of Interest 1: Biological-Based Concepts for Beneficial Use of CO2

A Combined Biological and Chemical Flue Gas Utilization System towards Carbon Dioxide Capture from Coal-Fired Power Plants

Michigan State University will develop a combined biological and chemical system to sequester CO2 from coal-fired power plants in biological absorbents and generate value-added products. This approach is expected to significantly reduce the land and energy footprint of CO2 capture, as well as minimize capital and operational expenses.

Cost: DOE: $999,976; Non-DOE: $258,880; Total Funding: $1,258,856

Improving the Economic Viability of Biological Utilization of Coal Power Plant CO2 by Improved Algae Productivity and Integration with Wastewater Treatment

The University of Illinois will demonstrate significant improvements in the cost and environmental impact of utilizing CO2 from coal-fired power plants to grow algae biomass suitable for large-volume, value-added commodity markets.

Cost: DOE: $999,536; Non-DOE: $250,337; Total Funding: $1,249,873

Area of Interest 2: Mineralization Concepts Utilizing CO2 with Industrial Wastes

CO2 Mineralization Using Porous Carbon and Industrial Wastes to Make Multifunctional Concrete

Rice University will develop a new protocol integrating a collection of advanced synthesis and characterization techniques, a thorough combination of lab-simulation and pilot tests, as well as life-cycle analysis. Together these components will provide a system approach to achieving the most beneficial and cost-effective technology for use of CO2 in value-added, scalable products.

Cost: DOE: $1,000,000; Non-DOE: $250,000; Total Funding: $1,250,000

Storing CO2 in Built Infrastructure: CO2 Carbonation of Precast Concrete Products

The University of Michigan will advance the technical understanding of CO2 incorporation into novel cementitious materials for the development of high-value products that provide a net reduction in carbon emissions.

Cost: DOE: $999,999; Non-DOE: $250,000; Total Funding: $1,249,999

Area of Interest 3: Novel Physical and Chemical Processes for Beneficial Use of Carbon

Novel Catalytic Process Technology for Utilization of CO2 for Ethylene Oxide and Propylene Oxide Production

RTI International will develop and optimize a novel catalytic process for reacting CO2 with ethylene to produce ethylene oxide and carbon monoxide, both of which the commodity chemical industry uses for markets on the megaton scale.

Cost: DOE: $800,000; Non-DOE: $300,000; Total Funding: $1,100,000

The Office of Fossil Energy funds research and development projects to reduce the risk and cost of advanced fossil energy technologies and further the sustainable use of the Nation’s fossil resources.

