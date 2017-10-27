Clough, Wartsila JV wins EPC contract for gas-fired power station in Papua New Guinea

Australia-based Clough says that its joint venture (JV) with Finnish technology group Wartsila has bagged an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract to develop a 58MW gas-fired power station in Papua New Guinea (PNG).

The Clough-Wartsila consortium’s contract is for the POM Power Station which is to be built near Port Moresby.

Oil Search and PNG’s national oil and gas company Kumul Petroleum through a 50/50 joint venture named NiuPower is currently developing the POM Power Station.

Clough CEO and managing director Peter Bennett said: “We are very pleased to be awarded this project. Clough has been working in Papua New Guinea for over 40 years now and as such we understand the need for this project to proceed.”

“This development will support the next phase in economic and industrial development across Papua New Guinea and we are delighted to play a role in that.”

The new gas to electricity project will feature six high efficiency reciprocating gas engines and generators that will be fuelled by the natural gas supplied by the $19bn PNG LNG project, operated by ExxonMobil. Kumul Petroleum holds a stake of 16.57% in the PNG LNG project while Oil Search has a stake of 29%.

The 58MW base load power generated by the LNG-fired POM Power Station will be transmitted to the Port Moresby power grid via a new 66kv power line and substation network, stated Clough.

Considered to be a nation building infrastructure project for PNG, the POM gas-fired power station is expected to help meet the peak power requirements of Port Moresby.