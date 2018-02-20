Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Fossil Fuel News

China Energy wins EPC contract for 400MW Sagamu power plant in Nigeria

EBR Staff Writer Published 20 February 2018

Sagamu Independent Power Plant (SIPP) has given an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract to China Energy Engineering (Energy China) to build a 400MW combined cycle power plant in Nigeria.

The new power plant will be located in Sagamu in Ogun stated, and will be built with an investment of around $550m.

SIPP and Energy China did not disclose the contract value.

As per the contract terms, Energy China will be responsible for delivering engineering services, construction and balance of the new power plant, on a turnkey basis, reported THISDAY.

SIPP managing director/CEO Samuel Marcus was quoted by the publication as saying: “The Execution of the EPC contract marks a significant milestone for the project and a major step forward in our objective of meeting the Energy needs of Nigeria.

“Energy China is leading the financing of the project with strong support from International banks in China.”

SIPP expects to reach a financial close on the new combined cycle power project by the third quarter of this year.

The new Nigerian power plant will break ground this year and will aim to enter into operations in 2020.

An Energy China representative said: “We are very proud to be playing a key role in this landmark project.

“Building on our extensive experience of working around the World as one of the biggest Energy and Infrastructure Corporation especially in the power plant market, we are looking forward to the successful completion of the Project, as this will be a good Cooperation for the people of Nigeria and China”.

The Sagamu power plant will be carried out in two phases. In the first phase, the Nigerian power plant will produce 250MW to the national grid using open circle gas-fired turbines (OCGT).

In the second phase, the plant’s capacity will be increased to up to 400MW by retrofitting it into a combined-cycle power generation facility, according to SIPP website.

